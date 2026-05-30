Cold-Pressed Oils: The 'Healthy Switch' Urban Kitchens Are Obsessed With

Urban life comes with its own set of challenges. One common worry is choosing the right cooking oil for meals, especially with their busy and at times, unhealthy routines. This is why many people in cities are now turning to cold-pressed oils.

Saffola, a well-known oil brand, has introduced cold-pressed oils. Dr Shilpa Vora, Chief R&D Officer at Marico Limited and Foods Expert for Saffola and True Elements, explains, “From reading labels more closely to choosing seasonal produce and whole ingredients, home cooks today are far more mindful about what goes into their meals. In this shift, cooking oils, often overlooked despite being used every day, are getting renewed attention. Recently, many households have been considering cold‑pressed oils as a simple yet meaningful inclusion to their diet.”

She feels that consumers these days are not only focused on what they eat but also on how the food is made. “Contrary to the misconception that cold‑pressed oils are meant only for salads or light cooking, variants are well‑suited for everyday Indian cooking, from sautéing and tadka to curries, dals and regional specialities.”

Preeti Lata Mohanty, dietician at Apollo Medical Centre, Marathahalli, adds that the latest trend of using apps to track calorie intake, the popularity of biohacking, and the numerous ‘healthy'-labelled products available in supermarkets are significantly changing urban households’ nutritional choices. “Urban consumers are also becoming increasingly aware of the nutritional value of the foods they consume due to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, like obesity, diabetes, hypertension, fatty liver disease, and cardiovascular disease in busy cities. As a result, the demand for minimally processed and clean-label foods has contributed significantly to the rise of these oils.”

She has a word of advice. “The most important factor is how to use it correctly. What type of oil, how much of it, how to cook with it, and one's personal health profile must all be taken into account in order to achieve good health.”

Here are the five reasons why cold-pressed oils are best for the urban folks:

Has antioxidant compounds and nutrients: Cold-pressed oils are obtained through a mechanical process that doesn’t use high heat and chemicals. They thus retain antioxidant compounds like vitamin E and phytosterols. Mohanty reveals, “They have been shown to have a significant effect on protecting the human body from the damaging effect of oxidative stress caused by the environment, stress, and the overconsumption of processed foods.”

Dr Vora adds, “Since the oil remains closer to its original nutritional profile, choosing cold‑pressed variants becomes an easy way to make everyday meals more authentic and flavourful without making major changes to your routine.”

Support minimally processed food options: Mohanty earlier spoke of most urban consumers now moving toward less processed foods. “Cold-pressed oils are a great fit for this clean-eating movement since they are not refined as much as other oils.”

It is not essential to make every health choice drastic. At times, the simple lasting changes are those that smoothly transition into your daily needs. Dr Vora considers cold-pressed oils as that simple and naturally sustainable upgrade. “They enhance what you already cook by bringing together flavour, tradition and a more mindful approach to ingredients.”

Improve digestion and nutrient absorption: When you use healthy fats like cold-pressed oils, you help the body to absorb fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K. The good news is that many cold-pressed oils push for a healthy digestive system through a nutritious diet, says Mohanty.

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They bring out rich, authentic flavours: The first thing you notice after changing oils is the depth of flavour. It is because cold-pressed oils maintain the seed’s inherent character. Some key taste benefits are:

Groundnut oil’s warm and nutty aroma

Mustard oil’s distinct, sharp, and earthy notes

Sesame oil’s gentle and toasted richness

Dr Vora says, “For Indian kitchens where aroma and flavour shape the soul of a dish, these oils help elevate even simple home‑cooked meals.”

Foster preventive healthcare: As mentioned, these days, those in urban areas are focusing more on staying healthy through preventive actions. It includes making lifestyle choices instead of waiting to get afflicted with disease and seeking medical health. Mohanty mentions, “Therefore, cold-pressed oils will encourage people to adopt better habits when cooking on a daily basis to achieve optimal health long-term.”

To battle the increasingly stressful urban life, staying healthy is the only way out. And cold-pressed oils are the right way for that.