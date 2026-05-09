CM Suvendu Adhikari Wears Gaudiya Traditional Attire For Historic Swearing-In Ceremony; Pays Tribute To Bengal & Vaishnava Heritage

CM Suvendu Adhikari Wears Gaudiya Traditional Attire For Historic Swearing-In Ceremony; Nod To Bengal & Vaishnava Culture |

In a landmark political moment for West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday took oath as the state’s first BJP Chief Minister at a grand swearing-in ceremony held at Brigade Parade Ground.

The historic event marked the beginning of West Bengal’s first BJP-led government since Independence, ending decades of political dominance by regional and Left parties in the state.

Apart from the major political development, Suvendu Adhikari’s choice of attire for the ceremony also caught widespread attention. The newly sworn-in Chief Minister chose to wear traditional Gaudiya attire, offering a cultural nod to Bengal’s heritage and the Vaishnava tradition deeply associated with the region.

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A Cultural Tribute Through Fashion

For the oath-taking ceremony, Adhikari was seen dressed in classic Gaudiya traditional wear, known for its simplicity, elegance and spiritual significance. The attire reflected Bengal’s rich cultural roots and the influence of Gaudiya Vaishnavism, a devotional tradition that originated in Bengal and continues to shape the state’s spiritual identity.

Gaudiya traditional attire typically focuses on modesty and comfort while embracing fine natural fabrics like cotton and silk. For men, the look often includes a traditional dhoti paired with an uttariya or stole, styled in a graceful and ceremonial manner.

The aesthetic is closely linked to Bengali customs and Vaishnava culture, with garments often featuring subtle detailing, handcrafted textures and culturally rooted patterns.

The swearing-in ceremony itself drew massive crowds and marked a significant shift in West Bengal’s political landscape, making Adhikari’s traditional appearance stand out even more during the nationally watched event.