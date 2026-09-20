CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Joins Women In Traditional Chachani Dance During Badrinath Visit| Watch Video

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Joins Women In Traditional Chachani Dance During Badrinath Visit | X/ Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami joined women performing the traditional Chachani dance during his visit to Badrinath Dham in Chamoli district on Sunday, September 20, 2026. A video of the Chief Minister participating in the traditional dance has surfaced online.

Dhami was visiting Badrinath Dham, where he offered prayers at the revered shrine and sought the blessings of Shri Badri Vishal for the peace, prosperity and well-being of Uttarakhand and its people.

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CM Dhami Joins Chachani Dance

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami joined local women in a traditional Chachani dance at Bamani village near Badrinath during his visit to the shrine. During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted with local residents and women participating in the traditional cultural performance. He joined the women in the Chachani dance and briefly participated in the celebration.

The video shows Dhami taking part in the dance alongside the women, reflecting the cultural traditions of the region. The moment also drew attention as the Chief Minister participated in a local folk tradition during his visit to the pilgrimage site.

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Savoured Milk And Jalebi

The CM, who participated in the traditional dance, also interacted with local residents and pilgrims who had arrived at the shrine. During his visit, CM Dhami also stopped at a local shop in Badrinath Dham, where he savoured milk and jalebi.

What Is The Chachani Dance?

Chachani is a traditional folk dance associated with the cultural heritage of Uttarakhand. Folk performances such as these form an important part of the state’s cultural identity and are performed during community gatherings, festivals and other traditional occasions.

The dance is accompanied by traditional music and is generally performed collectively, bringing members of the local community together.

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CM Dhami’s Badrinath Visit

Earlier during his visit, Dhami offered prayers at Shri Badrinath Dham and sought blessings for the happiness and prosperity of the people of Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of ensuring a smooth and safe pilgrimage for devotees visiting the Char Dham shrines.

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He said necessary directions had been given to officials to further strengthen arrangements for pilgrims.