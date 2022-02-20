Cloud kitchen of the week: Make your Sunday sweeter with delectable ice creams and milkshakes by Keventers

Cloud Kitchen: Keventers

Craving for some hot chocolate or ice-cold milkshakes? Give Keventers a try and you won't be disappointed. The 'smooth as butter' creamy milkshakes will make you swoon and their thick hot chocolate is a delight — a perfect drink for a wintery night while cosying up in your fave corner of the house while watching a web series, reading a steamy romance or just listening to your favourite songs.

The best part about the hot chocolate is it had tiny walnut chunks, which adds a bit of a texture to the drink. And, if you still haven't gotten enough of a sugar rush with their shakes and drinks, time to get into their cold storage with different flavours of ice-creams. If you like to experiment, then go for their Roes Falooda Sundae, which combines the goodness of two desserts—falooda and sundae! This vanilla ice-cream sundae is ladden with rose syrup, dry rose petals and strawberry waffle rolls—if you like rose falooda, give this a try.

Sadly, its not for the ones afraid to experiment with their ice-creams. Same foes for Mithai Madness Sundae, which is a treat for lovers of Indian sweets — it includes flavours of kesar elaichi and soan papdi, topped with a chocolate waffle. But, if you prefer plain vanilla (no pun intended!) then they have that too.

Average Cost: Rs 150+ (for plain milkshakes); 189+ (for Sundaes) excluding taxes

Must try: Hot Chocolate, Strawberry Milkshake, Rose Falooda Sundae, Mithai Madness Sundae

Verdict: Perfect place for lovers of shakes

Delivery: Across Mumbai

