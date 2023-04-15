 Circadian diet: Everything you need to know about latest nutrition regime
Circadian diet: Everything you need to know about latest nutrition regime

Circadian diet has several health benefits and it works in accordance with our biological clock

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 06:28 PM IST
Circadian diet: Everything you need to know about latest nutrition regime

Keeping oneself fit and healthy is a priority that should not be missed and circadian diet can be of great help to achieve it. A circadian diet is basically a meal plan that works works in accordance with our biological clock—natural circadian rhythm which is the 24-hour body clock on which we function everyday. This clock is responsible for our sleep-wake cycle, production of hormones, and other bodily functions.

When people follows circadian diet, they eat during certain fixed time of the day because it aids in regulating the body metabolism.

One needs to schedule mealtime during specified time in the day. Consuming calories during the day time and limiting food consumption after sunset. The diet should be nutrient rich and processed food, and sweetened drinks should be avoided.

Health benefits of the circadian diet

  • There is a fixed eating routine which is good that impacts overall health.

  • Aligning food timing with sleep schedule helps in good digestion and hormonal secretions.

  • Proper dietary practices helps to keep you full longer and reduce late-night cravings. It thus, prevents overeating.

  • It can help lower the risk of obesity, heart diseases, inflammation etc.

  • Eating within a 12-hour window and avoiding late-night meals can help to reduce extra weight and help regulate hunger regulating hormones.

  • Aligned eating and sleeping schedules helps in quality sleep.

  • It helps to lower blood pressure and LDL or bad cholesterol.

  • It elevates higher HDL or good cholesterol.

It is important to consult a professional dietician before making major dietary changes and one needs to follow the circadian diet regularly in a disciplined fashion for maximum beneficial health impacts.

Ideal eating hours for a circadian rhythm fast might be between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., but more research is necessary to confirm. This schedule suggests eating when it makes the most sense, given the daily waxing and waning of various hormones like cortisol, insulin, and leptin.

