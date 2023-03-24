Want a healthy sex life? Include these 7 Aphrodisiacs in your diet

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 24, 2023

Dark chocolate: is known to contain phenylethylamine. It releases endorphins which boosts mood and flavonoids improve your blood flow. It helps prevent erectile dysfunction

Apples: have also been associated with increase in sex drive

Figs: are high in amino acids, which boost sexual stamina and increase libido

Salmon: is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and it reduce the accumulation of plaque in your arteries. Thus, it improves your blood flow

Oysters: contain high levels of zinc which is essential for the production of testosterone and improving sperm count

Ginger: can improve blood flow and circulation; it thus avoid erectile dysfunction and has been used as a stimulant to arouse sexual desire

Celery: contains small amounts of androstenone, which is a pheromone that some people find attractive in men and is released when they start sweating

Cinnamon: is a good source of manganese, which is thought to help increase male sex drive

Watermelon: contains citrulline, an amino acid that improves blood flow. It increases nitric oxide production, which aids in sexual arousal. This hydrating fruit helps with natural lubrication as well

Avocado: contains high levels of healthy fats and potassium. It aids in improving your blood flow and energy levels. It is also, rich in vitamin E, folic acid, vitamin B9 and vitamin B6 which increases testosterone production, necessary for a healthy sex life

