Chutney Mary: Rishi Sunak’s Favourite Indian Diner Wins ‘Restaurant Of The Year’ Award | Chutney Mary

Chutney Mary, a renowned Indian restaurant in London known for its popularity among various prominent figures, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and numerous celebrities, has been honoured with the 'Restaurant of the Year' at the annual AA Hospitality Awards.

This recognition has tremendous value as the AA Restaurant Guide is not only known for honouring the finest establishments in the UK, including restaurants, hotels, spas, and pubs, but it is also often compared to the prestigious French Michelin Guide. This achievement is particularly remarkable as Chutney Mary became the first Indian restaurant to receive such an accolade in the 30-year history of the AA Hospitality Awards.

Chutney Mary earned this distinction due to its outstanding qualities like the originality, regional influence, and innovative approach to its cuisine, all complemented by exceptional hospitality. Remarkably, it was the sole Indian restaurant to be honoured at the recent awards ceremony, which drew more than 1,000 attendees, including prominent figures and celebrities from the British hospitality industry.

About Chutney Mary

Chutney Mary has expertise in showcasing the diverse regional cuisines of India. The restaurant boasts a contemporary and inventive take on Indian cuisine and gained popularity because of the menus that focus on specific regional cuisines, such as a dedicated celebration of Goan coastal flavours. It also offers tantalizing dishes like Kathal Biryani and Lamb Kormas. Their beverage selection, featuring well-loved choices like Hot Toddy, complements the richness of Indian cuisine.

The restaurant's modern and attractive interior design, coupled with numerous private dining options, provides a delightful dining experience.

This 33-year-old Indian restaurant originated in Chelsea, London, back in 1990 and was founded by sisters Camellia and Namita Punjabi and Namita's husband Ranjit. In 2015, the restaurant underwent a relocation to St. James' Street, situated near the prestigious Ritz Hotel in London.

About AA Hospitality Awards

The AA's combined hotel and restaurant guides were introduced in the United Kingdom in 1967, while the Rosette Awards, recognizing excellence in restaurants and hotels, have been in existence since 1956 as the country's initial nationwide recognition program.

Annually, the AA bestows awards in various categories to establishments deemed the top performers through unannounced, professional inspections. These evaluations are then reviewed and confirmed by the AA's Hospitality Awards Panel. The outcomes of these assessments showcase some of the most outstanding dining and hospitality experiences available in the UK.

