Christmas 2022: How to make Antipasto Christmas Tree? A special Christmas treat for your annual meal at home

Add a touch of surprise to your festive meal with this easy-to-make recipe

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
Christmas is all about celebration and delicious food. While you are set to prepare some delectable traditional Christmas dinner with perfectly cooked Prime Rib, the juiciest Roast Turkey, a sticky Glazed Ham and the most incredible simple Herb and Garlic Butter Slow Cooker Turkey Breast, add a touch of surprise to your meal with these recipes and make it both part of your annual Christmas ritual this year.

Antipasto Christmas Tree

Ingredients:

For the Cheese:

  • 1 kg cream cheese

  • 1 tsp garlic

  • 1 tsp red chilli flakes

  • 1/2 cup green olives, chopped

  • 1/2 cup black olives, chopped

  • 1/2 cup fresh basil, chopped

  • 1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

  • Salt

For the Decorations:

  • 1 1/2 cups pitted mixed olives - I used a variety of black, green and Kalamata olives

  • 1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

  • Rosemary sprigs

  • Cheddar cheese - cut using a star-shaped cookie cutter

Method

  • In a bowl combine all the ingredients for the flavoured cream cheese and mix until the ingredients are well combined.

  • Use your hands to mold the cream cheese into a tree shape directly on your serving platter.

  • Decorate with olives, sun-dried tomatoes and rosemary sprigs, lightly pressing each element into the cream cheese to ensure they stay on.

  • Top with a star cut out of yellow cheddar.

  • Serve with crackers or a crusty baguette.

Recipe by Chef Karishma Sakhrani at Cremeitalia

article-image

