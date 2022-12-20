Christmas 2022: How to make Antipasto Christmas Tree? A special Christmas treat for your annual meal at home

Christmas is all about celebration and delicious food. While you are set to prepare some delectable traditional Christmas dinner with perfectly cooked Prime Rib, the juiciest Roast Turkey, a sticky Glazed Ham and the most incredible simple Herb and Garlic Butter Slow Cooker Turkey Breast, add a touch of surprise to your meal with these recipes and make it both part of your annual Christmas ritual this year.
Antipasto Christmas Tree
Ingredients:
For the Cheese:
1 kg cream cheese
1 tsp garlic
1 tsp red chilli flakes
1/2 cup green olives, chopped
1/2 cup black olives, chopped
1/2 cup fresh basil, chopped
1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped
Salt
For the Decorations:
1 1/2 cups pitted mixed olives - I used a variety of black, green and Kalamata olives
1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped
Rosemary sprigs
Cheddar cheese - cut using a star-shaped cookie cutter
Method
In a bowl combine all the ingredients for the flavoured cream cheese and mix until the ingredients are well combined.
Use your hands to mold the cream cheese into a tree shape directly on your serving platter.
Decorate with olives, sun-dried tomatoes and rosemary sprigs, lightly pressing each element into the cream cheese to ensure they stay on.
Top with a star cut out of yellow cheddar.
Serve with crackers or a crusty baguette.
Recipe by Chef Karishma Sakhrani at Cremeitalia
