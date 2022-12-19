Christmas 2022: Four brand new flavours of ice cream to binge this season from Baskin Robbins

'Tis the time of celebration, and it is never complete without a plat-full of dessert. But when it comes to dessert, why keep it restricted to Christmas goodies, let the traditional ice cream too have a space on our dining tables. And if you are bored of eating those similar flavours for years, Baskin Robbins has launched four new delicious ice cream flavours which are delicious.

If you’re looking for a special Indian dessert to celebrate the festive season, try the royal Gulab Jamun ice cream or sundae. If you're looking for something luxurious, go for the decadent Billionaire’s Chocolate ice cream. If you’re in the mood for a treat that appeals to your globe-trotting palate, consider the Cheesecake sundae or Lotus Biscoff ice cream. This new menu features fun and intriguing flavours for you and your entire family. This holiday season, these flavours are surely going to spoil you with its dessert selections.

Gulab Jamun sundae:

Warm gulab jamuns with Vanilla ice cream, almonds, and condensed cream. A royal dessert made special!

Price: INR 149 +

Cheesecake sundae:

Treat yourself with the best of both worlds. Rich Mango Cheesecake layered with icecream a perfect medley of flavours.

Price: INR 270 +

Billionaire’s Chocolate ice cream:

Rich, luxurious, and indulgent chocolate ice cream. Made for the billionaire in you!

Price: INR 94 + GST for a small scoop

Lotus Biscoff ice cream:

Biscoff flavoured ice cream with Lotus Biscoff pieces and a caramel ribbon. Unexpectedly delightful!

INR 94 + GST for a small scoop



Read Also 5 off-beat Ice cream flavors made from natural ingredients