Christmas 2022: 5 styling tips for men to look stunning even in their casuals

They say, it is much easier for men to dress-up and get ready for any occasion, while women take time with their turn-out time. However, men too need a thorough thought in picking up the right outfit and combining it well with the right accessories to leave a lasting impact. In fact, it becomes all the more difficult when men have to attend a function in family or a party, where only option they have is to pair their t-shirt with jeans or decent formals. But to all the men, don't worry! If you are someone who doesn't enjoy too formal clothing and love to be in your comfort clothing, here are five styling tips by Chandrika of the men's wear label Chandrika Raamz which can help you show up like a star even in your casual wears.

Choose crisp and well fitted clothing:

A pair of denim jeans with lightly coloured well fitting shirt followed by a lightly coloured pair of shoes will do the magic. This combination is affordable and decent. A great fitting dress shirt can also make a big difference in your wardrobe.



Don’t forget to invest in a clean footwear:

This should be for almost anywhere you go. A good pair of shoes can really help you look sharp. A stylish pair of sneakers can really jazz up your casual look and make you look stylish at the same time.



Choose the right items for your wardrobe:

Having some standard quality basics makes it easy to dress with class. A pair of dark well fitted jeans, minimum one good quality suit, dark and lightly coloured shirts, trousers in decent colours, round neck and polo T-shirts, a pair of good quality sneakers and a decent pair of party shoes are a few must haves to mention.

Details are key:

You can go for a denim jeans and a T-shirt combination and can style it in numerous ways. Tuck, un-tuck or half tuck the T-shirt. Roll the sleeves or leave them as it is. Go for a slim or relax cut jeans. These are subtle tweaks and variations yet they make a fairly substantial difference.



Styling is the key

You can style your white sweatshirt and jeans along with a vibrant muffler or a scarf, if you are going out. Invest in good accessories that you can pair up with your every day casuals and style them wisely!