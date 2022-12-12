A complete style guide for men to incorporate 'Viva Magenta' in their wardrobe

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 12, 2022
'Viva Magenta' has been named Pantone's Color of the Year for 2023 and is symbolic of power. It is a bold, and brazen colour which encourages joy and celebration to create a fresh narrative. Ranvir Singh's magenta suit absolutely proves this and you must incorporate it in your wardrobe for an upcoming wedding in your family
The colour may be not in the limelight so far, but this look of Vijay Deverakonda flaunting magenta tuxedo and trouser is something you can't miss to have in your wardrobe
Just having a magenta tie in your wardrobe can do wonders. Pair it with your checked formal shirt and you are ready to leave a remarkable impression in your office presentation
Magenta sunglasses may not be first choice but when paired with light-shaded magenta formals, it can surely give you a rich look
If you are wondering what to pair with your dark magentas, we recommend you to choose dark-coloured shirts or tee-shirts
Appear in style this winter by picking up a few high-neck tee-shirts and winter caps. Be rest assured that it will not disappoint you
Don't underestimate the V-neck tees, they have the power to earn you a reputation of a gentleman at work. And if it is magenta colour tee-shirt, expect to attract some gazes from your female colleagues
Planning for a date and not sure what to wear? A casual magenta colour cotton shirt paired with black or blue jeans can never go wrong
If you are bored of wearing those same white and blue tee-shirts, you may want to try a magenta sports tee-shirt to give yourself a new and energetic sporty look
Ditch those black and whites, and pick up a pair of magenta-coloured sneakers to stand out in the crowd
