Christmas 2022: 10 makeup products that will ensure you look stunning

Christmas 2022: 10 makeup products that promise to give your natural look |

WeIt's time to dress up and show up your best! And when you have that perfect make-up product that can add a hint of shine on your face and yet make you look natural is a cherry on the cake. In addition, if you are the one who hasn't bought a gift for all the lovely women in your life including your mother, here is a list of products you can pick from. These products are suitable for all skin types and surely won't burn your pockets.

Highlighter

Colorbar Sexy Twosome Highlighter |

To be a momentous part of your celebrations, Colorbar’s Sexy Twosome Highlighter is an easy-to-use highlighter duo and your go to products for the festive season to get you that perfect glow all day long. Available online.

Available online

Price: INR 699

Lipsticks

amág Beauty's liquid slim lipsticks |

amág Beauty is offering exquisite multi functional makeup products such as powder foundations, eyeliners, kajals, slim lipsticks and more for your loved ones. You can even create your own personalized makeup gift sets with amág Beauty in just a click.

amág Beauty's liquid slim lipsticks are super pigmented, lightweight and long wear.

Available online

Price: INR 499

Concealer

Manish Malhotra Concealer |

A 2-in-1 liquid concealer and corrector, the Manish Malhotra Concealer is great for high coverage. It effectively hides blemishes, spots, dark circles, and uneven skin tone. Perfect for Indian skin tones, it comes in six different shades and thus makes for a good gifting option to your bestie.

Available online

Price: INR 850

Liquid eyeliner kit

POPxo Eye Gotchu- Liquid eyeliner kit |

POPxo Eye Gotchu is a liquid eyeliner trio that will add a colour girl flair to your everyday look. The product features three essential shades – black, brown, and green which will make your everyday makeup look, pop. We assure you, any women will love to have them, so make them happy by gifting this eyeliner kit.

Available online

Price: INR 449

Eyeshadow palette

Faces Canada- ultime pro eyeshadow palette |

Faces Canada- ultime pro eyeshadow palette consists smooth eye shadows with highly blendable shades ranging in lovely shimmery, glittery and matte textures. This will surely your party make-up look.

Available online

Price: INR 999

Red lipstick

Red lipstick from Recode studios |

Red lipstick from Recode studios is a perfect gift for this Christmas and holiday season. It gives you high coverage with just one swipe. The lipstick is 100 % waterproof and smudge-proof.

Available online

Price: INR 625

Face care hamper

Finite skincare hydration combo for face care |

Finite skincare hydration combo for face care is a deep-moisturising combo which provides intense hydration and a healthy glow to your skin. This could be something that your mom's skin requires when she forgets to take care of herself.

Available online

Price: INR 1,499

Cosmetics gift hamper

Milap cosmetics |

Spread cheers this Christmas and surprise your dear ones by gifting a make-up hamper from Milap cosmetics which includes weightless foundation, mascara, matte lipsticks, 9 to 6 nail polish, makeup fixer, and primer for your everyday glowy look. A perfect present for makeup lovers.

Available online

Price: INR 1,699

Pampering hamper

Vanity Wagon Belle Box- Pampering hamper |

Vanity Wagon Belle Box contains FCL oatsilk body wash and lotion, Sahdev ayurvedic rejuvenating night cream, Brillare real neem face wash, Deconstruct soothing cleansing balm, Minimalist 8% L-Ascorbic acid lip treatment balm and Aroma Magic under eye cream, making it a complete care package for a post-partum women in your family.

Sheet masks

CAREPOP sheet masks |

CAREPOP sheet masks revitalises and retains the radiance of skin during this chilly winter and be Christmas-ready in no time. The collagen sheet mask combo by CAREPOP leaves skin supple and smooth.

Available online

Price: INR 699