Christian Baby Girl Names With The Letter 'J': Know Their Meaning And Personality Traits

Thinking of naming your baby girl with the letter 'J', but confused about the name? No more thinking, as we have got you a list of Christian baby girl's names which are meaningful and unique.

Jacinta

Jacinta is a Christian baby girl name which means 'beautiful'. It is related to the Greek flower named hyacinth. People with this name are hardworking in their life and career. They are organised, practical and strong individuals.

Jacqueline

A popular name worldwide, Jacqueline means 'may god protect' or 'supplanter'. They are intellectual in everything they do and have an imaginative thinking skills. People with this name are reserved, analytical and spiritual.

Jasmine

Jasmine is a very common girl name. The meaning behind the name Jasmine is 'fragrant', also the name of a popular flower. Their personality traits are dedicated, strong and practical individuals. They are often successful financially.

Jennifer

Jennifer is a beautiful baby girl name, meaning 'white wave', 'fair', and 'soft'. These individuals have a kind nature and spiritual mind. Their numerology number is 9, which defines them as wise, and experienced individuals.

Joy

If you have a fun and joyful baby girl, then name her Joy. It is a very short and cute girl's name, meaning 'Joyful'. Individuals with this name love freedom and adventures. They have an outgoing and independent personality.

Juliana

Juliana is a Christian baby girl name which means 'youthful'. These individuals are restless and love adventures. People with this name thrice for success in their life.

Jaisy

Jaisy is a cute baby girl's name and has a meaning of 'healthy'. Jaisy numerology number is 1, which stands for independence. They have a creative and positive mind, which makes them an innovative personality.

Jesse

Keep your baby girl's name Jesse, which means 'god sees' and 'a blessing'. They are thoughtful and kind to others, making them a great person. Their qualities are strong, organised, practical and patient individuals.

Jeanine

A very unique and royal name, Jeanine means 'the lord is gracious'. They are a good communicator and have a strong personality. People with this name are dependable and strict sometimes.

Jerin

Jerin is an American-originated baby girl name which means 'daring'. They are patient with others and have good listening skills. Jerin is good at problem-solving and is supportive.