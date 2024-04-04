Christian Baby Girl Names Starting With The Letter H: Learn Their Origin, Meaning, Personality And Much More

Baby Girl | Canva

Our name is an integral part of our life that we carry with us for a lifetime. As we are in the gen-z generation, we often need names that are more modern and unique. Let us delve into a list of Christian baby girl names with the letter 'H', understanding its importance and meaning.

Haeley

Haeley is a Christian baby girl name, which means 'a form of Hayley'. The numerology number of these individuals is 11. They are confident individuals, impressive, noble and elegant.

Hattie

The name sounds very hot but has a very warm meaning, 'home-loving'. Hattie is a German-originated name given to Christian baby girls. Their personality traits are inspiring, full of life, and charming.

Halleigh

Halleigh is a very unique name, and so is the person with this name. The meaning of the name Halleigh is very deep, 'from the hall near the meadow'. These individuals are very positive and are determined towards their goals.

Harlee

Harlee is an English origin name often kept for Christian baby girls. People with this name are stylish, pleasing and graceful. All shades of blue and grey are your lucky colours.

Haddie

'Ruler of the home' is what Haddie means. It's a very unique and popular name that you can keep for your child. They are very hardworking and passionate individuals. People with this name are friendly and well-talking.