Christian Baby Girl Names Starting With 'G': Meaning, Qualities And More

With the chirping presence of your tiny daughter, the harsh outbursts of worldly chaos are somehow easy to tackle. Her name should be great, gentle, graceful, and glorious, reminding her of Genesis and the gleeful generosity of glittering on the oasis of the world.

Choose the perfect name for your gorgeous star, so that she can glow with her utmost witty potential.

Genesis: The Book of Genesis sheds light on origin of the world, and it's also a good name for your tiny daughter to connect her to the origin story, humanity, modesty, and hope.

Gena: Gena means a woman. A powerful synonym with gentle touch of grace to boost her aura and encourage natural capabilities.

Gelilah: While Gelilah translates into rolling hills,. A word that emerges from the entity of nature to reinforce the highest point of sublime hopes.

Genny: This is a pretty common name in Christian households. Genny translates into a loving woman, because a loving woman can transform the purpose of being and add meaning to everything.

Georgene: Georgene means wandering. A good name to incite art and enthusiasm, so that she can explore the world.

Gerry: Gerry means the leader. It's indeed one of the most dominant names to nourish the sense of freedom and authority in your little princess.

Gevirah: While Gevirah translates into queen,. According to traditional beliefs, a woman of such a name is born to rule over dreams.

Giva: Giva means a song, a modest name to invoke rippling flow in her life. Another melodious name for a melodious journey.

Gracy: Gracy translates into graceful, because she can conquer the mountains with her kindness and grace.

Grania: While Grania is someone with humanitarian qualities and flamboyant traits. Grania means love.