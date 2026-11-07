Chopda Pujan 2026: All You Need To Know About Correct Date, Muhurat, Rituals And How It Is Associated With Goddess Saraswati | FPJ

Chopda Pujan, also known as Sharda Puja or Muhurat Puja, is an important Hindu ritual which is observed by business communities, particularly Gujaratis, during Diwali. The occasion marks the beginning of a new financial year for many traders and business owners, who worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha and seek their blessings for prosperity, wealth and success. The festival is also directly associated with Goddess Saraswati, and that is why the festival is also known as Sharda Pujan, where Sharda is another name of Goddess Saraswati.

Chopda Pujan 2026 date

Chopda Pujan is one of the most important rituals which is observed on the day of Diwali. A chopda refers to the traditional, red-cloth-bound ledger book used by merchants to maintain financial records. In 2026, Chopda Puja will be observed on Sunday, November 8, coinciding with Diwali and Lakshmi Puja. The ritual is traditionally performed during the auspicious muhurat on the day of Amavasya (new moon). According to Drik Panchang, the muhurats are as follows:

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Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 11:27 AM to 12:22 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 01:47 PM to 03:12 PM

Evening Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 06:02 PM to 10:47 PM

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 01:57 AM to 03:32 AM, Nov 09

Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 05:07 AM to 06:42 AM, Nov 09

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 11:27 AM on Nov 08, 2026

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 12:31 PM on Nov 09, 2026

Rituals of Chopda Puja

The word 'Chopda' refers to traditional account books or ledgers used by traders and business owners. During the puja, old account books are closed, and new ledgers are opened to mark the beginning of a fresh financial year.

How is it associated with Goddess Saraswati?

People who observe Chopda Pujan worship Goddess Lakshmi as well as Lord Ganesha. But do you know that this festival is also associated with Goddess Saraswati? People worship the deity by placing pens, account books and business ledgers before the deity because Goddess Saraswati is the deity of knowledge, learning, intellect and wisdom. She is invoked so that business owners and traders make sound, honest and thoughtful financial decisions in the coming year.