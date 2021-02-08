Chocolate Day 2021: Quick and easy recipes with leftover chocolates

Probably the best day to indulge your sweet tooth, Chocolate day is celebrated on 9th February. However, after buying a bag full of delicacies, people often have a hard time consuming all of it, unless someone is really planning on skipping a meal or has a dentist's appointment scheduled.

Moreover, it's always fun to mix things up and experiment with chocolates to create new and interesting desserts.

Here are a few quick recipes which you can try out to make some mouth watering sweet dishes.

Chocolate pudding pie- If you are a fan of desserts, then this one is surely for you. You just need a sweet and buttery crust, rich chocolate pudding and a bit of whipped cream would do the deed.