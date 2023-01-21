Chinese New Year 2023: Grab a chopstick and relish on a Naam Soon Cauliflower and Tirrity Style Wok Tossed Garden Green on Lunar New Year

Chinese New Year also known as Lunar New Year and chūnjié or Spring Festival in China is a festive time for many all over the world. The Chinese community in India too celebrate the day in traditional manner buying clothes, fireworks, distributing red envelopes to kids, and most importantly make and eat tons of good food. Interestingly, Chinese believe that each food served on the day of the Lunar Year is touted to bring good luck. The tradition include serving two whole fish and saving one for leftovers to represent surplus in the new year, serving a whole chicken to represent wholeness and prosperity, and serving items like spring rolls, which resemble gold bars and symbolise wealth.
It seems a lot, but don't worry. Chef Gaurav Paul, Executive Chef at Hilton Embassy Bangalore GolfLinks has put together two quick recipes to which you can easily make at home to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
Naam Soon Cauliflower
Ingredients:
Salt
Broth
White Pepper Powder
Sesame Oil
Chinese Cooking Wine
Refined Oil
Spring Onion
Light Soy
Szechuan Pepper Corn
Peanut
Szechuan Oil
Cauliflower
Chinese Chilli Paste
Dry Red Chilli
Bullet Chilli
Ginger
Chinese Garlic Peeled
Hot Pot Sauce
Jasmine Rice
Method
First Clean & Cut The Cauliflower In Dice Shape.
Blanch The Florets For 30 Sec In Salted Boiling Water, Then Deep Fry The Cauliflower.
Take A Wok, Put Refined Oil, Sichuan Pepper, Garlic, Ginger, Dry Red and Bullet Chilli, Chinese Chilli.
Paste, Hot Pot Sauce, Fried Cauliflower. Wok Toss For 30 Sec With The Seasoning Salt, Aromatic Powder
Sesame Oil, White Pepper, Light Soy, Sichuan Oil.
Finish With Chinese Cooking Wine Pea Nut & Spring Onion.
Serve Hot On A Bed Of Jasmine Rice.
Tirrity Style Wok Tossed Garden Green
Pic credit: Siraphol Siricharattakul
Nappa cabbage
Salt
Broth
White pepper powder
Sesame oil
Chinese cooking wine
Refined oil
Broccoli
Light soy
Pokchoy
Green zucchini
Oyster sauce
Chinese garlic whole
Fresh red chilli
Fresh green chilli
Potato starch
Jasmine rice
Method
Cut the fresh vegetable into desired shape and siz.
Blanch the vegetable in salted hot water for 40 secs.
Heat refined oil in a wok, add in the garlic, oyster sauce and put all the blanched vegetables in it.
Season with light soya sauce, chinese cooking wine, aromatic powder, white pepper powder, fresh red chilli, finish with light potato starch .garnish with garlic chips
Serve hot on a bed of jasmine rice
