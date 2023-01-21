Chinese New Year 2023: Grab a chopstick and relish on a Naam Soon Cauliflower and Tirrity Style Wok Tossed Garden Green on Lunar New Year

Chinese New Year also known as Lunar New Year and chūnjié or Spring Festival in China is a festive time for many all over the world. The Chinese community in India too celebrate the day in traditional manner buying clothes, fireworks, distributing red envelopes to kids, and most importantly make and eat tons of good food. Interestingly, Chinese believe that each food served on the day of the Lunar Year is touted to bring good luck. The tradition include serving two whole fish and saving one for leftovers to represent surplus in the new year, serving a whole chicken to represent wholeness and prosperity, and serving items like spring rolls, which resemble gold bars and symbolise wealth.

It seems a lot, but don't worry. Chef Gaurav Paul, Executive Chef at Hilton Embassy Bangalore GolfLinks has put together two quick recipes to which you can easily make at home to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Naam Soon Cauliflower

Ingredients:

Salt

Broth

White Pepper Powder

Sesame Oil

Chinese Cooking Wine

Refined Oil

Spring Onion

Light Soy

Szechuan Pepper Corn

Peanut

Szechuan Oil

Cauliflower

Chinese Chilli Paste

Dry Red Chilli

Bullet Chilli

Ginger

Chinese Garlic Peeled

Hot Pot Sauce

Jasmine Rice

Method

First Clean & Cut The Cauliflower In Dice Shape.

Blanch The Florets For 30 Sec In Salted Boiling Water, Then Deep Fry The Cauliflower.

Take A Wok, Put Refined Oil, Sichuan Pepper, Garlic, Ginger, Dry Red and Bullet Chilli, Chinese Chilli.

Paste, Hot Pot Sauce, Fried Cauliflower. Wok Toss For 30 Sec With The Seasoning Salt, Aromatic Powder

Sesame Oil, White Pepper, Light Soy, Sichuan Oil.

Finish With Chinese Cooking Wine Pea Nut & Spring Onion.

Serve Hot On A Bed Of Jasmine Rice.

Tirrity Style Wok Tossed Garden Green

Pic credit: Siraphol Siricharattakul

Nappa cabbage

Salt

Broth

White pepper powder

Sesame oil

Chinese cooking wine

Refined oil

Broccoli

Light soy

Pokchoy

Green zucchini

Oyster sauce

Chinese garlic whole

Fresh red chilli

Fresh green chilli

Potato starch

Jasmine rice

Method

Cut the fresh vegetable into desired shape and siz.

Blanch the vegetable in salted hot water for 40 secs.

Heat refined oil in a wok, add in the garlic, oyster sauce and put all the blanched vegetables in it.

Season with light soya sauce, chinese cooking wine, aromatic powder, white pepper powder, fresh red chilli, finish with light potato starch .garnish with garlic chips

Serve hot on a bed of jasmine rice

