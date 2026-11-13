Children's Day 2026: Events And Activities To Check Out In Mumbai |

Children's Day is just around the corner, and Mumbai has plenty of ways for little ones and their families to celebrate. From an international clown show and creative workshops to a kids' carnival and a fun marathon, there is something for children with different interests.

If you are looking for plans for November 14 or the weekend, here are four events and activities in Mumbai that you can check out with your kids.

International Clown Show & Workshops

Sky City Mall is celebrating Children's Day with an International Clown Show at its Main Atrium, along with creative workshops for children. The show will feature three 30-minute performances, giving families multiple opportunities to catch the entertainment. The performances are free and open to visitors of all ages, with no prior registration required.

Where: Main Atrium, Sky City Mall, Mumbai

When: November 14

Clown Show: 5:30 PM, 6:30 PM and 7:30 PM

Workshops: 12 PM to 6 PM

The Great Indian Kids Carnival At Jio World Drive

Presented in collaboration with Curly Tales, The Great Indian Kids Carnival promises a day filled with colourful experiences, playful adventures, creative activities and interactive entertainment. Parents can join their children in the celebrations, making it a fun family outing for Children's Day.

Where: Jio World Drive, BKC, Mumbai

When: November 14

Kids' Party Celebration

If you are looking for a creative way to celebrate your child's special day, Dorangos Hall in Bandra is offering a kids' party experience. The package includes an air-conditioned party hall with music and lighting, a birthday stage setup, chairs and a serving table. Children can choose between a 60-minute unguided pot-painting activity or a 30-minute guided pot-making session with an instructor. Food boxes with pure vegetarian options are available at an additional charge.

Where: Dorangos Hall 4, Bandra, Mumbai

When: November 14 onwards

Mumbai Kids Marathon

Looking to get your children moving this Children's Day? The Mumbai Kids Marathon encourages little ones to swap screen time for physical activity and discover the joy of running. It is an opportunity for young participants to enjoy the outdoors, stay active and develop healthier habits.

Where: Third Wave Coffee, Mumbai

When: November 15