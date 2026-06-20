Chief Minister Vijay’s 52nd Birthday Celebrations: Tamil Nadu Announces Free Entry To The Three Major Zoos In The State

Tamil Nadu Announces Free Entry To The Three Major Zoos |

Tamil Nadu is getting ready to celebrate the birthday of Chief Minister Vijay on June 22. To make the celebration memorable, the Tamil Nadu government has announced free entry for the public to three major zoos in the state, offering residents and tourists an opportunity to explore wildlife attractions without any admission charges.

Tamil Nadu government announces free zoo entry

The decision of free entry has been taken ahead of CM Vijay's birthday. The initiative is expected to draw large crowds to some of the state's most popular zoos and wildlife parks, including the renowned Arignar Anna Zoological Park (Vandalur Zoo) near Chennai, one of the largest zoological parks in India, and Kurumbapatti Zoological Park in Salem district. Authorities have made special arrangements to manage the anticipated increase in visitors, with additional staff, security personnel, and visitor assistance services being deployed. The zoo will operate from 8.30 AM to 5 PM and entry is permitted till 4:30 PM.

Boost to wildlife tourism

Officials said the decision was taken as part of the Chief Minister's birthday celebrations, with the aim of encouraging families, students, and nature enthusiasts to spend time learning about wildlife conservation and biodiversity. Educational activities and awareness programmes are also expected to be organised at select facilities to promote environmental consciousness among visitors.

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Tamil Nadu is home to several zoological parks and wildlife centres that house a diverse range of animals, birds, and reptiles from India and around the world. These institutions play a vital role in conservation, research, breeding programmes, and public education. The free-entry initiative is expected to increase public engagement with these efforts while providing an enjoyable recreational experience.

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Forest Minister speaks on initiative

Forest Minister R. V. Ranjith Kumar said that the free entry will be accessible to residents and citizens of the state on June 21 and 22 (Sunday and Monday). However, online registration is mandatory to avail of the free entry, which should be done in advance to obtain tickets. As part of CM Vijay's birthday celebrations, the Forest Department will also undertake a massive plantation drive across Kancheepuram on June 22, during which 52,000 saplings will be planted.