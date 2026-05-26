Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay Set For First Official Delhi Visit, Likely To Meet PM Modi After Historic Election Victory |

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to visit New Delhi on Wednesday for the first time since assuming office, and is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the trip, sources said.

According to sources, Vijay will leave from Chennai tomorrow morning, with senior state officials, including the Home Secretary, overseeing arrangements for the Chief Minister's visit to the national capital.

Sources further said arrangements have been made for Vijay to hold discussions with PM Modi in Delhi. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is also likely to meet senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during the visit.

During the Delhi tour, Vijay is also scheduled to inaugurate a statue of Tamil poet-saint Thiruvalluvar installed by the Tamil Nadu government at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The visit comes weeks after Vijay assumed office as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister following a massive electoral victory by his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

On May 10, Vijay took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, marking a major political shift in the state and ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK in state politics.

The TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the Assembly elections, winning 108 seats and later securing support from Congress, Left parties, VCK and IUML to form the government.

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Earlier this month, the Tamil Nadu government announced the allocation of portfolios among ministers in the newly formed cabinet. Chief Minister Vijay retained several crucial departments, including Home, Police, Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, Women Welfare and Special Programme Implementation.

The government also created a dedicated Artificial Intelligence department at the cabinet level, making Tamil Nadu the second state in the country after Keralam to establish a separate AI portfolio.

Among key allocations, Kumar R was appointed Minister for Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology and Digital Services, while KA Sengottaiyan was given charge of the Revenue department and N Marie Wilson was assigned the Finance portfolio.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)