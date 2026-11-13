Chhath Puja Travel Guide: From Yamuna Ghat To Rabindra Sarobar, Explore These Places For Surya Shashti Celebrations

Chhath Puja Travel Guide: From Sun Ghat To Yamuna Ghat, Explore These Places For Surya Shashti Celebrations | FPJ

Chhath Puja is being celebrated with regional fervour. The festival is marked by Nahay Khaye. It is the first day of the four-day Hindu festival Chhath Puja, which symbolises physical and spiritual purification before beginning the sacred fast. The celebrations reach their peak during Sandhya Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the setting Sun, which is observed after Usha Arghya to the rising Sun the next morning. If you are planning to witness the vibrant celebrations of Surya Shashti, several destinations across India offer a glimpse into the festival's traditions, devotion and cultural significance.

Yamuna Ghat

Yamuna Ghat is one of the most popular ghats located in Delhi and is among the places associated with Chhath Puja celebrations. Devotees gather along the Yamuna riverbanks and designated ghats to offer Arghya to the Sun God. The area comes alive with traditional songs, decorated offerings and festive gatherings.

Devotees prepare traditional offerings, including thekua, fruits and sugarcane, before offering prayers while standing in the water. The spiritual atmosphere makes it a significant spot to witness the festival.

Patna Ghats

Patna is among the most prominent destinations for experiencing Chhath Puja. Ghats along the Ganga, including Gandhi Ghat and Digha Ghat, attract thousands of devotees. The riverbanks are decorated with lights, flowers and traditional arrangements.

Varanasi

The famous ghats of Varanasi, including Dashashwamedh and Assi, witness special Chhath Puja prayers. Devotees gather along the Ganga to offer Arghya and perform rituals of Chhati Maiya on the ghats.

Howrah Bridge ghat in West Bengal

In West Bengal, Howrah Bridge ghat is the most famous for Chhath Puja celebrations. Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar are other prominent places to offer Arghya to the Sun and perform Chhath Puja rituals.

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Ranchi's water bodies

Ranchi also celebrates Chhath Puja with great enthusiasm. Devotees gather at popular water bodies, including Hatia Dam and other designated ponds, to perform the traditional rituals.

Whether in Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh or Jharkhand, Chhath Puja is a time to experience India's rich cultural traditions and deep-rooted devotion to nature.

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