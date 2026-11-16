Chhath Puja 2026: Ravi Kishan, Union Minister Chirag Paswan, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrate Mahaparva; Visuals Inside |

After four days of prayers, fasting and devotion, Chhath Puja 2026 is coming to a close with devotees gathering at rivers, lakes and other water bodies across the country to offer Arghya to the rising Sun on Monday, November 16. The final day, known as Usha Arghya, marks the end of the festival, as devotees break their rigorous fast.

Like every year, the festival witnessed enthusiastic participation from people across the country, including several celebrities and political personalities. From actor-politician Ravi Kishan, Tamannaah Bhatia to Union Minister Chirag Paswan, several prominent faces celebrated the auspicious occasion and shared glimpses of their festivities.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan carries a 'daura' on his head as he arrives at the ghat to perform Chhath Puja rituals on the final day of the festival. Speaking to the reporters he said, "I am currently at the Gorakhnath Temple, and the massive sea of ​​people you see here is completely immersed in devotion to the Divine Mother."

He further added, "May everyone’s prayers be answered. I extend my heartfelt greetings to the entire Bhojpuri-speaking community and all Hindi speakers who are currently immersed in the love and grace of the Divine Mother."

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Read Also Tamannaah Bhatia Graces Juhu Beach To Celebrate Chhath Puja In Dreamy Yellow Anarkali Ensemble

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia joined devotees at Juhu Beach in Mumbai to celebrate Chhath Puja, embracing the festive spirit with warmth and devotion. The actor interacted with people, participated in the celebrations and shared glimpses from the occasion on Instagram.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Chhath, the great festival of popular faith, I offered evening prayers to the setting sun, Lord Bhaskar, with my family, praying for happiness, peace and prosperity."

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Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta also performed Chhath Puja rituals at the ITO Ghat in the city on the final day of the festival.

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