Chhath Puja 2026: Know Shashthi Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Of The Auspicious Festival

Chhath Puja | X/ @Satyamraj_in

People are celebrating Chhath Puja with regional enthusiasm, with the primary festivity set for Sunday, November 15, as devotees get ready to honour the Sun God, Surya, and seek blessings for health, prosperity, and their families' welfare. Chhath Puja, a major Hindu festival, is characterised by prayers, fasting, and offerings to both the rising and setting Sun.

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Chhath Puja 2026 muhurat and timings

According to Drik Panchang, the muhurat are as follows:

Shashthi Tithi Begins - 11:23 PM on Nov 14, 2026

Shashthi Tithi Ends - 02:00 AM on Nov 16, 2026

Sunrise on Chhath Puja Day - 06:02 AM

Sunset on Chhath Puja Day - 05:04 PM

Significance of Sandhya and Usha Arghya

Unlike most rituals that worship the rising sun, Chhath Puja uniquely honours both sunrise and sunset, symbolising life’s cyclical balance. The evening Arghya signifies gratitude, surrender, and renewal, a reminder that every ending carries the promise of a new dawn. As the sun sets, devotees symbolically release negativity and seek light, healing, and hope for the days ahead.

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Meanwhile, the morning Arghya is observed in the morning when the Sun rises. The Sandhya Arghya will be observed on November 15 and the Usha Arghya will be observed in the morning of November 16. It is believed that offering prayers during these times pleases Surya Dev and brings health, happiness, and prosperity to one’s family.

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Chhath Puja rituals and beliefs

The main ritual of Chhath Puja is offering Arghya to Surya. Worshippers stand in water and pray to the descending Sun on the third day and the ascending Sun on the fourth day. The ceremony represents appreciation for the Sun's contribution to life and is thought to bestow blessings for health, wealth, and family happiness.

Chhath Puja remains significant in the cultural and religious practices of countless worshippers.

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