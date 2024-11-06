Chhath Puja 2024: Here's Top 10 Chhath Special Songs By Legendary Folk Singer Sharda Sinha

Sharda Sinha | File photo

Mumbai: Sharda Sinha, known as the "Nightingale of Bihar," was a famous folk and playback singer who passed away at the age of 72 on Tuesday, November 5. She was renowned for her Chhath Puja songs, or Chhath Puja Geet, which are widely played during the festival in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. As the festival approaches, here are her top 10 famous Chhath Puja songs.

To pay tribute to the legendary folk singer Sharda Sinha, here are her top 10 Chhath Puja songs that have become synonymous with the festival and are cherished by millions of devotees across the country.

Ho Deenanath – An iconic song that resonates deeply with devotees during Chhath Puja.

Kaanch Hi Baans Ke Bahangiya – A soulful track that beautifully depicts the rituals of Chhath Puja.

Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya – A heartfelt song that captures the emotions of performing Chhath Puja for the first time.

Uthau Suruj Bhaile Bihaan – A song that celebrates the morning prayers offered to the rising sun.

Patna Ke Ghat Par – A popular song that highlights the essence of the Chhath Puja celebrations at the ghats.

Kelwa Ke Paat Par – A song known for its cultural touch and powerful vocals.

Kartik Mahinwan Ke – A track that celebrates devotion to Chhathi Maiya.

Kehan Samaiya Aele – A song filled with devotion and reverence for the goddess.

Ugihein Sooraj Gosaiyan Hey – A traditional song that brings the essence of the festival alive.

Hey Chhathi Maiya – Another classic that reflects the joy and devotion of performing Chhath Puja.

These songs not only showcase Sharda Sinha’s melodious voice but also preserve the spirit and cultural significance of the Chhath Puja festival.