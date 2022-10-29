Chhath Puja 2022: Amp your festive spirit by adding these songs to your playlist

Chhath Puja 2022 songs | FPJ

Soon after Diwali, some devotees start preparing for the Chhath Puja. It is also referred to as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Mahaparv, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, Pratihar, and Dala Chhath. This year, the festival falls on Monday, October 31.

Renowned singers like Anuradha Paudwal, Shardha Sinha, Dinesh Lal Yadava and Sonu Nigam have lent their soulful voices to several Chhath songs over the years, adding a magical touch to the ancient Hindu Vedic festival which is dedicated to deity Surya and Shashthi Devi.

Here we bring you popular songs of Chhath Puja that will give you the true essence of the festival.

1. Uga Hai Suraj Dev

Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal's ability to weave magic through music and lyrics remains unparalleled in the Indian music industry. This Chhath song 'Uga Hai Suraj Dev' by her is proof of this fact.

2. Kelwa Ke Paat Par

Sung by popular singer Sharda Sinha, 'Kelwa Ke Paat Par' revolves around a devotee observing the Chhath puja fast and praying to the Sun God.

3. Kanch Hi Baans Ke Bahangiya

Anuradha Paudwal's 'Kanch Hi baans Ke Bahangiya' is mainly sung by women on the ghat and at home as well. The lyrics of this track are quite appealing.

4. Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya

Singer Sharda Sinha makes Chhath Puja celebrations more beautiful with her songs. 'Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya' is most played song by people during Chhath Puja.

5. Jai Chhathi Maiya

Apart from creating remarkable Bollywood songs, singer Sonu Nigam has also tried his hands at traditional tracks. In 2021, he collaborated with Pawan Singh and Khushboo Jain and came up with a Chhath song titled 'Jai Chhahti Maiya'.