Cheti Chand 2026: When Is Jhulelal Jayanti? Everything To Know About Sindhi New Year

Sindhi New Year | X/ @myogiadityanath

Cheti Chand, also known as Jhulelal Jayanti, marks the beginning of Sindhi New Year, just like Hindus’ New Year begins with Chaitra Navratri and Marathi New Year is celebrated as Gudi Padwa. The month of Chaitra is called Chet in Sindhi and the moon is referred to as Chand. Hence, Cheti Chand literally means the moon of Chaitra. The sacred day is dedicated to Jhulelal, the revered water deity. He is considered a reincarnation of Lord Varun. However, this form of deity is primarily worshipped by the Sindhi community. Keep on reading more about the Sindhi New Year.

About Cheti Chand

Cheti Chand is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Jhulelal, also known as Uderolal. He is regarded as the patron saint and protector of the Sindhi community. The festival, which is observed with prayers, processions, and cultural performances, is observed to preserve Sindhi culture and promote brotherhood and harmony. The festival is celebrated in India and Pakistan. The day is celebrated one day after Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.

Cheti Chand 2026: Date and time

According to Drik Panchang, the festival will be observed on Friday, March 20, 2026.

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 06:52 AM on Mar 19, 2026

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 04:52 AM on Mar 20, 2026

Cheti Chand Muhurat - 06:20 PM to 07:32 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 12 Mins

Sindhi New Year | Pinterest

About Jhulelal

Lord Jhulelal is the revered deity of the Sindhi community. The deity is worshipped as the Ishta Dev (tutelary god) of Sindhis. He is considered an incarnation of Varuna, the god of water, and he is believed to have appeared to protect Sindhi Hindus from forced conversions during the reign of a tyrant ruler. Jhulelal is often depicted riding a fish, which symbolises courage, faith, and divine protection. On Jhulelal Jayanti, devotees seek his blessings for prosperity, safety, and spiritual guidance, making him a central figure in Sindhi heritage.