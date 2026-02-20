What Is Dhundhiraja Chaturthi And It Is Dedicated To Lord Ganesha? Here's To Know

What Is Dhundhiraja Chaturthi |

Dhundhiraja Chaturthi is one of the auspicious days that falls on Shukla Paksha Chaturthi of the Phalguna month. On this day, devotees worship Lord Ganesha in his Dhundhiraja form. Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity, is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, who is known as the god of wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings. Chaturthi refers to the fourth day of the lunar fortnight and is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Keep on reading to know about Dhundhiraja Chaturthi date, muhurat, and significance.

About Dhundhiraja Chaturthi

Dhundhiraja Chaturthi, which falls in the Phalguna month, is considered sacred. Therefore, on this day, devotees should observe a fast and visit the Lord Ganesha temple to seek the deity's blessings. Auspicious activities can be performed on this day. Devotees should also perform charity for the needy.

Dhundhiraja Chaturthi 2026: Muhurat and date

According to Drik Panchang, the day will be observed on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 02:38 PM on Feb 20, 2026

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 01:00 PM on Feb 21, 2026

Chaturthi Madhyahna Muhurat - 11:12 AM to 01:00 PM

Time to avoid Moon sighting - 08:57 AM to 09:45 PM

Rituals to observe

On this day, devotees wake up early and take a bath before sunrise, and keep fast. This is a monthly ritual, so the day is also called Masik Vinayaka Chaturthi. Devotees should clean their homes with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Ganesha temple to seek blessings.

But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home. Prepare an asan and put a cloth on it. Place the idol of Lord Ganesha and offer flowers, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), and recite the Lord Ganesha mantra, and finally perform the Lord Ganesha Aarti.