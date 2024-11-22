Chef Yetkin Batak Brings The Essence Of Turkish Desserts To Mumbai At Hurrem’s

Chef Yetkin Batak |

If you fancy desserts such as the handcrafted baklava, kunefe, lokum at Hurrem’s, you must know about the man behind these classic Turkish treats. Meet Yetkin Batak, Confectionery Chef at Hurrem’s, the premier luxury confectionery and café that brings the unparalleled taste experience of Turkey right in the heart of Mumbai.

Chef Batak has introduced the rich tradition of Turkish desserts to the sophisticated palates and special celebrations in India. He has been instrumental in expanding Hurrem’s menu that blends classic Turkish flavours with modern innovations, reflecting current culinary trends. “We focus on a variety of authentic Turkish flavours that reflect the country’s rich culinary heritage to showcase the diverse tastes of Turkey – from savoury to sweet – bringing the essence of the food culture to Mumbai. Our menu features dishes like succulent kebabs seasoned with unique spices, mezes, ali nazek, saffron rice and kofte labneh, and desserts like baklava, kunefe, kadayif rolls and more,” says the culinary expert.

Culinary journey

Olive Salad |

Batak’s culinary journey has been a blend of tradition and innovation. “I grew up in Turkey, where I learned the art of cooking from my family and local chefs. Moving to India, I discovered a vibrant food culture, and it was a joy to introduce Turkish confectioneries to Indian audiences. Each dish I create reflects both my Turkish roots and my experiences here, allowing me to connect cultures through food,” he reflects.

Hailing from Bolu Mengen, a region famed for its culinary heritage, Batak carries forward a rich legacy of flavours and techniques. “Bolu Mengen is known for its dedication to fresh, local ingredients and traditional baking methods. This upbringing instilled in me a profound appreciation for the art of baking, which I bring to my work at Hurrem’s, showcasing the best of the techniques I have learnt since my youth.”

Baklava Milkshake |

Batak goes on to highlight the interesting story behind Hurrem’s which is named after Hurrem Sultan, the illustrious queen of the Ottoman Empire known for her exquisite lifestyle and hospitable nature. He relates, “Queen Hurrem Sultan was known to live a lavish lifestyle and host grand parties, and to popularise baklava in Turkey. Inspired by the legendary figure, we wanted to honour her legacy of grandeur and lavishness by offering an exquisite dining experience that highlights authentic Turkish flavours. Our aim was to create a space where people could gather and enjoy the culinary richness of Turkey, celebrating the art of sharing meals and celebrating life together. Our Turkish Baklava Confectionery is an ode to the queen herself, thereby bringing authentic Turkish Baklava to India.”

Dessert culture

As a Confectionery Chef, Batak’s vision was to elevate the dessert landscape in India, a country known for its own diverse spread of traditional sweets yet open to new flavours. “India has a deep tradition of sweets, but there is an increasing openness to exploring international flavours. Turkish desserts, with their unique textures and flavours, have found a warm welcome among Indian food enthusiasts. By presenting these dishes in a familiar yet innovative way, we aim to redefine the dessert culture in India, creating dishes that resonate with local tastes,” he mentions with pride.

There is a craftsmanship and dedication needed to preserve the traditional flavours while adapting to local tastes, he explains, “Preserving traditional flavours while adapting to local preferences requires a meticulous approach. We source high-quality Turkish ingredients and adhere to authentic recipes, ensuring that our dishes remain true to their origins. We also listen to our guests’ feedback, allowing us to make subtle adjustments that enhance the dining experience without compromising the authenticity.”

Tradition of togetherness

We all know about the Turkish tradition of togetherness, bringing people closer and creating shared joy. “In Turkey, sharing meals and gifts is about more than just eating and exchanging items, it’s a celebration of community and togetherness. Family and friends gather around the table, creating lasting memories and strengthening bonds. We embrace this tradition by fostering an inviting atmosphere where guests can enjoy our dishes together in an inviting space,” he avers.

Pistachio Affagato |

Hurrem’s follows the same Turkish tradition and contemporary flair in India by offering a boutique experience for Turkish treats. The philosophy revolves around the handcrafted baklava, a symbol of joy and celebration. Batak’s expertise extends beyond baklava to other classic dishes with the aim to provide an unforgettable experience of luxury and taste. On his menu are exquisite offerings such as kunefe (a sweet cream-based pastry), pide (Turkish flatbread topped with cheese and vegetables), and a variety of authentic delights like lokum, trilece (a Turkish version of Tres Leches), peynirli keks, kadayif and basbousa.

“I learned these recipes through hands-on experience in Turkey, often in family kitchens where these traditions are cherished. My passion for cooking began in childhood, and it has only deepened as I share these recipes with others at Hurrem’s,” concludes the chef.