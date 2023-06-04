Chef Vikas Khanna creates imaginative AI artwork: Mona Lisa enjoys Indian cuisine!

Without a doubt, AI softwares have gained immense popularity on social media, and numerous individuals are utilising these tools to create captivating outcomes. The advancements in AI have reached a point where individuals can effortlessly generate various images, often envisioning hypothetical scenarios. This tool is not limited to artists but has also become accessible to the general public, indicating that we are undoubtedly immersed in an era of AI.

A recent example that showcases this phenomenon is the renowned chef Vikas Khanna sharing an AI-generated image depicting Mona Lisa savoring an Indian meal, which has captivated the internet's attention.

Chef Vikas Khanna took to Twitter to share the aforementioned image. In this portrayal, Mona Lisa, maintaining her characteristic expression, appears to be seated at a table adorned with numerous dishes and a beverage. What's more, she is observed wearing Indian clothing, adding an additional cultural touch to the scene.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Since its initial sharing, the post has gained significant traction among social media users, becoming viral in the process. Garnering 13,000 views and numerous likes, it has generated a multitude of reactions from the online community.

"Wow, this is such a creative and fun use of technology! Love seeing new ways to appreciate art and culture," a user wrote in the comments.

"Amazing," another user wrote.

"Indian food is so delicious, I am sure even Monalisa must have liked it," said a third person.

"Looks like Monalisa enjoying the Last supper," wrote one user.

"No Samosa, Jalebi ? Disappointed :(( lol" said another person.

Read Also Elon Musk responds in style to AI image of his baby 'avatar'