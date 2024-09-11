Chef Shares Fried Chocolate Modak Recipe For Ganesh Chaturthi, Easy Step-By-Step Guide Inside

As we are celebrating one of the most auspicious festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi, I am sure many of us are savouring modaks every single day. To give your usual modak a modern twist, try fried chocolate modak. Yes! This modak flavour has been one of the trendiest and beloved choices for children and many.
Fried chocolate modak is a delightful twist on the traditional Indian sweet modak. This offers a more crunchy texture, along with the warmth of chocolate and subtle sweet flavours. To make this at home, follow the below step-by-step guide by Vivek Kadam, Executive Pastry Chef at ITC Maratha.
Chocolate modak | Canva
How to make fried chocolate modak?
Ingredients:
Whole Wheat Flour: 300.00 GM
Salt: 2.00 GM
Ghee: 30.00 GM
Coconut: 100.00 GM
Jaggery: 75.00 GM
Cardamom powder: 5.00 GM
Hazelnut chocolate bar: 150.00 GM
Cashews nut chopped: 30.00 GM
Oil: 500.00 ML
Water: as required
Method:
Step 1: Add ghee to the flour and rub the flour well.
Step 2: Pour water and salt as needed. And make a stuffing dough and set aside for 10 minutes.
Step 3: Heat the pan.
Step 4: Add coconut roast till a little golden brown. Add jaggery cardamom powder, cashew and hazelnut mouse bar.
Step 5: Divide dough into equal balls. Roll the ball to puri shape
Step 6: Place the filling in the centre and make the plates from all sides. Bring it together all the plates.
Step 7: Cut the excess dough.
Step 8: Heat the oil and fry till golden colour.