Chef Shares Fried Chocolate Modak Recipe For Ganesh Chaturthi, Easy Step-By-Step Guide Inside

Representative image | Canva

As we are celebrating one of the most auspicious festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi, I am sure many of us are savouring modaks every single day. To give your usual modak a modern twist, try fried chocolate modak. Yes! This modak flavour has been one of the trendiest and beloved choices for children and many.

Fried chocolate modak is a delightful twist on the traditional Indian sweet modak. This offers a more crunchy texture, along with the warmth of chocolate and subtle sweet flavours. To make this at home, follow the below step-by-step guide by Vivek Kadam, Executive Pastry Chef at ITC Maratha.

Chocolate modak | Canva

How to make fried chocolate modak?

Ingredients:

Whole Wheat Flour: 300.00 GM

Salt: 2.00 GM

Ghee: 30.00 GM

Coconut: 100.00 GM

Jaggery: 75.00 GM

Cardamom powder: 5.00 GM

Hazelnut chocolate bar: 150.00 GM

Cashews nut chopped: 30.00 GM

Oil: 500.00 ML

Water: as required

Method:

Step 1: Add ghee to the flour and rub the flour well.

Step 2: Pour water and salt as needed. And make a stuffing dough and set aside for 10 minutes.

Step 3: Heat the pan.

Step 4: Add coconut roast till a little golden brown. Add jaggery cardamom powder, cashew and hazelnut mouse bar.

Step 5: Divide dough into equal balls. Roll the ball to puri shape

Step 6: Place the filling in the centre and make the plates from all sides. Bring it together all the plates.

Step 7: Cut the excess dough.

Step 8: Heat the oil and fry till golden colour.

