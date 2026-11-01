Chef Jihad El Shami: 'Levantine Cuisine Is All About Simplicity, Generosity, And Soulful Flavours'

Fondly known as “Chef Mabruk,” Chef Jihad El Shami launched Mabruk at Hotel Sahara Star in 2007 and have been associated with the Lebanese restaurant ever since. His culinary journey spans over three decades across Lebanon and the Gulf countries. Having helmed Mabruk kitchen for the last 19 years, Chef Jihad possesses a deep understanding of both authentic Lebanese cuisine and the evolving preferences of Indian diners. His expertise has also led to thoughtful adaptations such as Jain offerings, making the cuisine more inclusive without compromising on authenticity.

Excerpts from the interview

What is special about Lebanese cuisine and the revamped menu at Mabruk?

It has been a rewarding journey introducing authentic Lebanese cuisine to Mumbai. Over the years, Mabruk has been honoured with the Times Food Award for Best Lebanese Dining 14 times, reflecting our commitment to quality, authenticity, and hospitality. With this new menu, we wanted to preserve the traditional recipes while presenting them in a way that resonates with today’s diners. Every dish has a story, and we want our guests to experience the warmth and heritage of Lebanese culture through every bite. We serve Lebanese coffee – or Arabic coffee, also called qahwa, kahwa or ahweh – scented with cardamom.

Mabruk mezzeh platter |

What is the difference in diner response from its launch till now?

When Mabruk opened, Lebanese cuisine was relatively unfamiliar to many diners in Mumbai. Our guests were largely well-travelled individuals and food enthusiasts who were eager to explore new flavours. Through consistency and authenticity, we gradually built a loyal guest base. Awareness and appreciation of Lebanese cuisine have grown significantly over the years.

Lebanese coffee |

How have you adapted Lebanese cuisine to cater to the vegetarian Indian palate?

Our cuisine relies on fresh and wholesome ingredients such as olive oil, chickpeas, tahini, parsley, mint, sumac, za'atar, pomegranate molasses, yoghurt, nuts, lamb, and chicken. We have remained true to Lebanese flavours while being mindful of local preferences. We offer a wider range of vegetarian options and carefully balance flavours to create an authentic yet approachable dining experience.

Vegetable Mandi |

How do you manage to include (no onion, no garlic) Jain-friendly dishes?

While Lebanese cuisine is well known for its grills and meat dishes, it also offers a wide variety of naturally vegetarian preparations. Recognising the preferences of many Indian diners, we introduced Jain-friendly versions of popular dishes such as Falafel, Hummus, and Fattoush, carefully adapting them to meet Jain dietary requirements, while preserving their original techniques, where we rely on fresh herbs, lemon, yoghurt, sumac, za'atar, and carefully selected spices to build flavour naturally to maintain their authentic Lebanese character while adhering to Jain food requisites.

Shish touk |

What are the new dishes added to the revamped Mabruk menu?

Our revamped menu introduces exciting additions such as Mashewi Mshakal (Mixed Grill), Aarayes Bil Lahem Rolls, Handmade Halloumi Meshwi, Makanek, Taj Al Batinjan, and Baklava with Ice Cream. We have also enhanced our sharing platters and guest experience. Some of our signature offerings include the Mashewi Mshakal, Mixed Mezze Platter, and Kunafa Vermicelli.

Zough & truffle khachapuri |

Kindly explain the concept behind singing service where grills are carried on a long plank.

This presentation is inspired by the vibrant hospitality traditions of the Middle East, where dining is often accompanied by music, celebration, and communal joy. At Mabruk, our chefs present selected grilled specialties on a traditional serving plank while singing and engaging with guests. It transforms the meal into an immersive experience, creating memorable moments that go beyond food and celebrate Middle Eastern culture and warmth.

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What are your future plans or additions to Mabruk menu?

We plan to continue exploring regional cuisines from across the Levant and the broader Middle East. Guests can expect seasonal menus, chef's specials, innovative vegetarian offerings, enhanced experiential dining elements, and a deeper focus on showcasing lesser-known traditional recipes.

Pistachio baklava with ice cream |

What is your favourite Indian dish? And the reason is…

One of my favourite Indian dishes is Dal Makhani. I admire the patience and craftsmanship involved in its preparation. The slow cooking process, depth of flavour, and comforting nature of the dish reflect values that are very similar to Middle Eastern cooking traditions.

Your commitment to Mabruk is…

Mabruk is much more than a restaurant; it is a cultural experience. Through our food, music, hospitality, and ambience, we aim to transport guests to the heart of the Middle East. Our recent revival is not merely a menu refresh but a renewed commitment to authenticity, innovation, and creating memorable experiences that celebrate the rich heritage of Levantine cuisine.