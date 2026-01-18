 Charity On Mauni Amavasya 2026: A Guide To Honouring Ancestors
Charity On Mauni Amavasya 2026: A Guide To Honouring Ancestors

Mauni Amavasya holds astrological significance, as Amavasya is considered powerful for spiritual practices, meditation, and acts of charity. On this day, devotees should donate food, clothes, or money to Brahmins, the poor, and the needy. It is a way of expressing gratitude and continuing the cycle of giving. Feeding animals, especially cows, dogs, and crows.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
Mauni Amavasya occurs during the month of Magha, which is why it is also known as Magha Amavasya. On this day, it is believed that devotees should bathe in holy rivers and offer Arghya to the Sun, as this practice cleanses both the body and the soul, ultimately bringing happiness. Additionally, it is customary for devotees to perform acts of charity for those in need, as this not only brings peace to the souls of ancestors but also helps alleviate life's hardships and obstacles. This year, Magha Amavasya is celebrated on Sunday, January 18.

Mauni Amavasya: Rituals

On this day, devotees should wake up early in the morning, before sunrise, and take a bath in a holy river, followed by offering Arghya to the Sun. If bathing in the river is not possible, they should take a bath early in the morning using mixed Ganga water. After that, devotees should offer Arghya to the Sun God and engage in meditation and prayers. Charity holds great significance; donations of food, clothing, or money are considered beneficial, as feeding the needy is believed to attract blessings from ancestors.

Why is charity a way of honouring ancestors?

This day holds astrological significance, as Amavasya is considered powerful for spiritual practices, meditation, and acts of charity. On this day, devotees should donate food, clothes, or money to Brahmins, the poor, and the needy. It is a way of expressing gratitude and continuing the cycle of giving. Feeding animals, especially cows, dogs, and crows, is also considered auspicious as it symbolises offering food to the ancestors.

What to donate on Mauni Amavasya?

Donation is one of the most essential things on Mauni Amavasya. On this day, people should donate food, water, clothes, utensils, books, and lamps. Mauni Amavasya serves as a day of remembrance, gratitude, and spiritual connection, honouring the ancestors who continue to guide and bless future generations.

