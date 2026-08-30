Charcha Time: Is Gen Z’s ‘Question Authority’ Attitude Empowering Or Entitled?

An incident border security issue involving a young woman who reportedly told authorities, “We are Gen Z and we won’t tolerate this nonsense,” after being stopped from entering a sensitive area has sparked discussion about generational attitudes towards authority. Satya Tirtharaj Ghosal moderates a debate.

Shobhaa De, Writer

Gen Z is a comparatively new social phenomenon. Gen Z represents disruption, whether that's by design or default. Challenging authority with good reason, is acceptable and needed. Challenging for the sake of challenge, is not. Being born in a certain time frame does not automatically give anyone special privileges.

Rights cannot be appropriated by any one group or generation, especially in a democracy. There can be anarchy and chaos if rules, laws, restrictions are arbitrarily flouted by a certain section of society, all in the name of " dissent". Even dissent comes with responsibilities.

Challenging authority is obligatory when the balance of power is lop sided. Ignorance and arrogance cannot be excuses for unruly public conduct, abusive behaviour, inciting hate and violence.

Md Aasif Razi, Commercial Pilot

Gen Z's willingness to question authority reflects greater access to information, they ask "Why?" rather than simply comply. This is healthy, provided questioning seeks justification rather than dismissal of rules.

Freedom has limits. Rules governing aviation, driving, public safety, and national security restrict individual choices because consequences affect many. Restrictions should be necessary, proportionate, transparent, and fairly applied.

The critical distinction lies between two behaviours, asking why a rule exists and accepting the answer demonstrates healthy questioning. Expecting special treatment simply because you disagree shows entitlement. Following rules while advocating for change is responsible, ignoring legitimate rules you dislike is not.

Social media has democratized accountability, allowing young people to publicly challenge institutions and reach thousands. This can improve transparency but encourages impulsive criticism and public shaming before understanding full context.

The "entitled Gen Z" stereotype contains partial truth. Gen Z prioritizes work-life balance, mental wellbeing, personal expression, and being heard. Some older generations misinterpret these as entitlement, yet expecting respect and reasonable conditions isn't unreasonable. Entitlement emerges when someone demands benefits without accepting responsibility.

The line is clear, questioning unfair treatment and challenging unreasonable rules represents standing up for your rights. Ignoring every rule that inconveniences you does not. True responsibility means distinguishing between legitimate concerns worth challenging and reasonable requirements worth respecting, even when inconvenient.

Pratibha Das, Masters Student in Media Science

Gen Z questions authority more readily due to information access and social media exposure to diverse perspectives. However, context matters, questioning security restrictions in sensitive zones like Ladakh requires understanding why the rule exists.

Individual freedom cannot always supersede national security. Border areas and military zones require restrictions to prevent security risks and protect security operations. The line is drawn where individual actions endanger public safety or interfere with legitimate security measures. People can question restrictions but must follow lawful security instructions while seeking clarification through proper channels.

Critically, there's a difference between constructively asking "Why is this necessary?" and claiming "This rule shouldn't apply to me." The latter reflects entitlement, particularly regarding security matters.

Social media amplifies young voices and reduces distance between citizens and institutions which can be positive for accountability. However, it encourages emotional reactions before full understanding of situations develops.

The "entitled Gen Z" stereotype is partly unfair. This generation champions mental health awareness, equality, workplace rights, and personal boundaries. Yet some confuse having rights with unlimited freedom. Rather than generational labelling, we should evaluate individual behaviour and circumstances.

Problems arise when someone rejects reasonable, lawful restrictions even after explanation. Standing up for rights means asking questions, demanding transparency, and expressing disagreement respectfully, not ignoring rules protecting others or national security.

The Ladakh case shouldn't be framed as "Gen Z versus the Army." Instead, it's a discussion about balancing rights, responsibility, authority, and security. Gen Z should confidently question authority, but with awareness and respect for legitimate protections.

Bishal Pal, M.A Journalism & Mass Communication

Gen Z is more vocal about rights and demands explanations from authorities, aided by social media's accessibility. However, challenging authority doesn't equal disrespecting it.

Freedom of expression permits questioning authority, but doesn't guarantee the right to violate security restrictions. Sensitive areas like Ladakh may have genuine national-security restrictions. People can question restrictions while still complying with them.

Questioning cuts both ways. Constructive questioning promotes transparency and accountability by requiring authorities to explain decisions. Conversely, when questioning becomes confrontation or refusal to follow legitimate instructions, it creates unnecessary conflict, especially in security-sensitive zones.

Social media empowers ordinary people to challenge institutions publicly, but this platform effect has consequences. The possibility of viral attention can encourage confrontational behaviour, as people perform for visibility rather than seek understanding.

The "entitled Gen Z" label is largely unfair. Confidence about rights doesn't equal entitlement. However, the Ladakh incident reveals a crucial distinction, asserting rights differs fundamentally from expecting special treatment based on identity or generation. Saying "we are Gen Z" provides no exemption from legitimate rules.

The strongest position reconciles both principles when people should question rules, demand explanations, and express disagreement while following lawful security instructions and challenging them through proper channels. This dual approach respects both individual agency and collective security needs. Rights and responsibility aren't opposing forces, they're complementary. Gen Z can be assertive about rights without expecting exemption from reasonable restrictions, or demanding attention through confrontation rather than dialogue.

Koushik Mallick, Senior Civil Engineer

Younger generations undoubtedly challenge authority more visibly than their predecessors, though whether this reflects greater willingness or simply easier platforms remains contested. Proponents argue that informed questioning strengthens institutions through accountability, critics contend it undermines necessary hierarchies. The crucial debate isn't whether questioning occurs, but whether it's motivated by principled inquiry or performative resistance.

Drawing the line between expression and security restrictions presents genuine tension. Advocates for maximum freedom argue that broad security claims often mask overreach, pointing to historical government misuse of national-security justifications. Security officials counter that designated zones require compliance to prevent real threats. Rather than absolute positions, perhaps the answer lies in transparent criteria where restrictions should be specific, time-limited, and subject to judicial review, not blanket prohibitions justified by vague security concerns.

Public questioning of rules cuts both ways. When constructive, it forces authorities to justify decisions and expose arbitrary rules. When combative, it can politicize necessary procedures and invite emotional reactions over evidence-based dialogue. Social media amplifies both effects simultaneously, creating accountability pressures while incentivizing confrontational performances for viral attention.

The "entitlement" label reveals generational misunderstanding more than reality. Gen Z advocates for mental health, workplace dignity, and equal treatment, legitimate concerns, not entitlement. Yet some do conflate rights with exemptions, expecting to ignore rules they personally dislike. The stereotype partially reflects real incidents while ignoring systemic context.

The debate's resolution isn't choosing between rights and responsibility, they're interdependent. Mature citizenship means questioning rules through proper channels while observing them pending change. This isn't compromise, it's recognizing that sustainable social change requires both challenge and compliance, neither alone suffices.