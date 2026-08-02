Charcha Time: Can 'Friends With Benefits' Strengthen Bonds Or Break Them?

Friendship has always been built on trust, comfort, and emotional support. But as Gen Z embraces more fluid relationship and romance is increasingly blurred. As conversations around modern relationships continue beyond Friendship Day, one question remains: can friends-with-benefits relationships strengthen a bond, or do they place even the strongest friendship at risk. Satya Tirtharaj Ghosal moderates a debate.

Sejal Wakkar, PR Consultant – Vicara PR

Friends-with-benefits arrangements do not work, and the reason is simple: they often ruin friendships. The first problem is that physical intimacy changes the nature of a relationship. Once that boundary is crossed, it becomes difficult to return to the same sense of comfort and ease that existed before. What was once a secure friendship can quickly become complicated by expectations, jealousy, and awkwardness.

The second issue is emotion. Many people argue that a friends-with-benefits arrangement can remain “just physical”, but human relationships are rarely that straightforward. Emotional attachment is often unavoidable. One person may begin wanting more clarity, commitment, or exclusivity while the other remains comfortable with the arrangement as it is. I have seen this happen firsthand. A friend became involved with her best friend, and when things went wrong, the friendship ended completely. Years of trust and companionship were lost because neither knew how to navigate the aftermath.

There is also the question of trust and respect. When intimacy becomes detached from commitment, the friendship can start to feel transactional rather than genuine. If feelings develop on one side, the imbalance can leave one person hurt and emotionally exhausted.

Some argue that a strong friendship can survive such an arrangement. I disagree. Even the strongest friendship changes after intimacy. There is always a shift in the dynamic, a lingering comparison, or an unanswered “what if”.

Friends with benefits does not protect friendship, it puts it at risk, and genuine connection deserves better.

Bishal Mallick, Event Management Student

The appeal of combining friendship and intimacy lies in the comfort that already exists between two people, and that comfort is exactly why these relationships can work so well. Trust, familiarity, and an understanding of personal boundaries make such relationships feel far less intimidating than starting something with a stranger. For many, it offers genuine companionship and physical closeness without the performative effort and uncertainty that often come with traditional dating.

This familiarity isn't a liability, it's an advantage. Because clear communication is easier between people who already know and trust each other, these relationships often come with fewer of the guessing games that plague newer relationships. Human emotions do evolve, but two people who already have an established bond are usually better equipped to navigate that evolution honestly, precisely because they aren't starting from scratch.

The outcome largely depends on how both individuals manage changing expectations, and in a surprising number of cases, the relationship can actually strengthen trust and deepen an existing bond rather than damaging it. Where jealousy or tension does arise, it's rarely the arrangement itself at fault, it's usually a sign that the underlying friendship was already less solid than it appeared.

Although popular stereotypes suggest men and women approach these situations differently, individual personality, life experience, and emotional maturity matter far more than gender ever could.

Whether the friendship thrives after a friends-with-benefits relationship depends on mutual respect, honest conversation, and a willingness to handle mismatched feelings with care. Strong friendships with a solid foundation don't just endure this kind of arrangement, they often come out the other side even closer. Ultimately, such relationships are less a risk to be managed and more an opportunity for real intimacy, one that succeeds precisely because of the trust already built between the people involved.

Shikhar Prajapati, Company Secretary Student

Friends-with-benefits relationships occupy a grey area between friendship and romance, making them one of the most difficult forms of modern relationships. While some see them as practical arrangement between two consenting adults, others argue that it often places existing friendships at risk.

Supporters of such relationship point to the trust and familiarity that already exist between friends. Unlike relationships that begin with strangers, there is often an established level of comfort, understanding, and emotional connection. For some, this creates a sense of ease without the expectations that come with a committed partnership.

However, one can argue that emotions rarely remain predictable. Even when boundaries are discussed openly, feelings can change over time. Communication is important, but it cannot completely eliminate the possibility of one person becoming more emotionally invested. Another common misconception is that men and women approach these arrangements in fundamentally different ways. In reality, emotional responses vary far more from individual to individual than by gender. Personal experiences, maturity, and expectations often play a greater role than stereotypes.

The real test comes when it ends. Friendships are more likely to survive when both individuals communicate honestly, respect boundaries, and remain mindful of each other's feelings. When expectations are unclear or emotions are mishandled, the original friendship can suffer lasting damage.