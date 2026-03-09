Char Dham Yatra Guide: Important Do's And Don’ts For Devotees Visiting The Sacred Shrines

Char Dham Yatra | Photo Credit: Canva

Char Dham Yatra is one of the most sacred pilgrimages in Hinduism. The journey includes visits to four holy shrines: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, which are located in the Himalayan region of Uttarakhand. Every pilgrimage has its own story, which is linked to Hindu mythology. Talking about Yamunotri, also known as Jamnotri, it is the source of the Yamuna River. Goddess Yamuna is the daughter of Surya, the Sun God, and sister of Yamraj (the God of Death).

Gangotri

Gangotri Dham is one of the four sacred shrines of the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand. It is dedicated to Goddess Ganga. The temple marks the origin of the holy River Ganges.

Kedarnath

Kedarnath Dham is one of the holiest Hindu pilgrimage sites and part of the Char Dham Yatra. This dham is dedicated to Lord Shiva; the ancient temple is located in the Garhwal Himalayas near the Mandakini River.

Badrinath

Badrinath is another sacred pilgrimage site that is surrounded by the majestic Himalayas, and it is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The temple is located along the banks of the Alaknanda River.

Things to keep in mind during the journey

Do's

Pilgrims should plan their trip carefully and complete the mandatory registration before starting the Char Dham Yatra.

It is advisable to check weather updates regularly and carry valid identity documents during the journey.

Travellers should pack warm clothing, rain gear, comfortable trekking shoes, and essential medicines, as temperatures can change quickly in the mountains.

Don'ts

Pilgrims should avoid littering and damaging the natural environment of the Himalayan region.

Travellers should not ignore health issues such as breathlessness, dizziness, or fatigue, as high-altitude conditions can affect many people.

Avoid taking shortcuts and do not ignore safety warning signs.

Avoid consuming non-veg food and alcohol-related substances.

Women are advised to wear comfortable and loose clothes instead of sarees.