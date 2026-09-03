Char Dham Helicopter Services To Resume From September 15 After Seasonal Break

Char Dham Helicopter Services To Resume From September 15 | Photo Credit: Canva

Char Dham is one of the sacred Hindu pilgrimages, which is also known as Chota Char Dham. Located in Uttarakhand, the Char Dham comprises Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. The ongoing Char Dham Yatra, which commenced in April 2026, is set to resume the second phase of helicopter services for the Himalayan yatra on September 15. It was announced by the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) on Tuesday.

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Helicopter services to be resumed from September 15

Helicopter services are set to resume for Char Dham Yatra on September 15, 2026. The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) has announced that September 17 will mark the restart date, with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) scheduled to conduct final safety inspections.

According to the weather department, the monsoon is expected to begin weakening and retreating by September 15. Therefore, weather conditions are expected to be relatively favourable and safe for helicopter operations. Despite that, route safety inspections are underway to ensure high-altitude operational safety.

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ATC unit has been established

A unit for Air Traffic Control (ATC) has been set up at the Sahastradhara helidrome to enhance flight supervision and safety measures. A temporary ATC unit will function at Sitapur, close to Sirsi, under the oversight of AAI officials.

September-October pilgrim season

The resumption comes as the pilgrimage season enters an important phase. September and October are among the months when devotees continue to visit the Himalayan shrines before the temples close for the winter due to heavy snowfall and extreme weather conditions. According to DM of Rudraprayag, Vishal Mishra, the number of pilgrims for the Shri Kedarnath Dham pilgrimage is expected to increase because, as seen in previous years, the headcount of pilgrims rises once the rainy season ends.

Pilgrims opting for helicopter services should book only through authorised operators and verify the applicable fares, timings, baggage rules and cancellation policies before making reservations. Authorities also regularly issue travel advisories depending on weather and ground conditions.