'Chandrashila Is A Sacred Place Of Ancestors' Says Tugnath Temples' Priest; Here's To Know Everything About The Mighty Peak

Chandrashila Peak |

Chandrashila Peak is a stunning summit which is located in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand. The majestic peak offers 360-degree panoramic views. Chandrashila Peak is just located just above the ancient Tungnath Temple. The temple, which is the part of Panch Kedar, is already opened for devotees. However, the nearby site Chandrashila Peak has come into limelight after a priest from Tungnath Temple talked about it and said it is not a tourist spot but a spiritual site dedicated to ancestors.

Chandrashila Peak is not a tourist site, said Tungnath priest

Chandrashila is one of the most beautiful peaks in India. The site has become one of the favourite tourist destinations in Uttarakhand. But, recently, a priest of Tungnath Temple named Abhishek Mathini said that Chandrashila is not a place for sightseeing; it is a sacred place for ancestors. He appealed to devotees and tourists not to consider Chandrashila a tourist destination and to respect its religious beliefs and sanctity and maintain decorum. In a video shared by Uttarakhand Ujala, he said, Chandrashila is not a tourist spot, it is home to our ancestors, even, whenever we go, we go barefoot.

A spiritual destination

According to the priest of the Tungnath Temple, Chandrashila is considered a sacred place associated with ancestors, making it an important spiritual destination for devotees visiting the region.

The peak, which sits at an altitude of around 4,000 metres above sea level, is the summit above the famous Tungnath Temple, one of the highest Shiva temples in the world. Pilgrims often trek from Chopta to Tungnath and then proceed further to Chandrashila, which translates to “Moon Rock.”

Chandrashila Peak linked to Hindu mythology

According to local belief and Hindu mythology, Chandrashila is closely linked to Lord Rama, who is said to have meditated here after defeating Ravana. It is also believed that Chandra, the Moon God, spent time here in penance, giving the peak its name and spiritual importance.