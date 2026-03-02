 Chandra Grahan 2026 To Coincide With Holi: Total Lunar Eclipse To Occur On March 3, From 3:20 PM To 6:48 PM In India; Check Out More Details
A total lunar eclipse will occur on March 3, 2026, between Holika Dahan (March 2) and Holi (March 4). The eclipse will last from 3:20 PM to 6:48 PM IST, with totality from 4:34 PM to 5:33 PM IST. The moon may appear red due to atmospheric light scattering, creating a striking “Blood Moon” effect.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 12:14 PM IST
article-image

March 2026 is set to witness a rare celestial coincidence as a total lunar eclipse aligns closely with the festival of Holi. The unusual overlap of astronomy and tradition has sparked curiosity among devotees and sky enthusiasts alike.

When is the Lunar Eclipse?

According to NASA, the total lunar eclipse will occur on March 3, 2026. The eclipse will begin at 3:20 PM IST and conclude at 6:48 PM IST. The most dramatic phase, totality, when the moon is fully covered by earth’s shadow, will take place from 4:34 PM to 5:33 PM IST.

article-image

When is Holi in 2026?

In 2026, Holika Dahan will be observed on March 2, followed by the celebration of Holi on March 4. However, the dates and timings may vary in different regions due to the lunar eclipse.

article-image

What is the total lunar eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse happens when the earth moves directly between the sun and the moon during a full moon night. As earth blocks sunlight from reaching the moon, its shadow completely covers the lunar surface.

Representative Image

Why does the moon turn red?

During totality, the moon often takes on a reddish hue, popularly called a “Blood Moon.” This happens due to Rayleigh scattering, the same process that makes sunrises and sunsets appear red. Earth’s atmosphere filters sunlight, allowing more red wavelengths to reach the Moon, giving it a coppery glow.

Unlike solar eclipses, a lunar eclipse is completely safe to watch with the naked eye, making this Holi-week celestial event even more special.

