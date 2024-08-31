Chamomile Extracts Posses Anti-Cancer Properties; Know More Therapeutic Uses Of This Herb

Canva

Chamomile is a widely known herb and is used for its numerous benefits. People often use different forms of chamomile, such as dried flowers, powders, teas, tinctures, and oils. It offers a variety of health benefits due to its rich composition of bioactive compounds.

The uses of Chamomile flowers date back to the traditional era and the studies have recently come across the multiple benefits this herb has for a human body. It is one of the oldest medicinal preparations known. Let's know how Chamomile acts as a therapeutic medicine for the human body.

Chamomile has anti-inflammatory properties

This herb is known to have powerful anti-inflammatory properties. According to a study by the National Institutes of Health, Chamomile helps conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and skin inflammation. The presence of compounds like apigenin and ferulic acid in chamomile is believed to contribute to these effects. People widely use Chamomile oil to treat skin inflammation.

Antioxidant benefits of Chamomile

Antioxidants are compounds that protect the body from damage caused by free radicals. Chamomile is rich in antioxidants and study says that it helps reduce oxidative stress, which is linked to chronic diseases. This antioxidant activity is mainly due to the flavonoids present in the herb.

Chamomile has anti-cancer properties

There is potential for chamomile to fight cancer. According to the NIH research, it may even promote the death of cancer cells by preventing their growth. The main component of chamomile's anti-cancer properties is apigenin, a flavonoid that promotes apoptosis (programmed cell death) and inhibits the growth of cancer cells. Chamomile has also been studies for its effects on various types of vancers such as prostate, breast and colon.

Chamomile's effect on the nervous system

People sip Chamomile tea before a good night's sleep for a reason. It relaxes the body and helps calm your mind. It also promotes sound sleep. It contains apigenin, which binds to receptors in the brain and produces a calming effect. Chamomile has also been found to reduce anxiety and depression by influencing neurotransmitter activity in the brain. Additionally, it may help in managing neurological disorders like epilepsy and Alzheimer’s disease due to its antioxidant properties.

Chamomile helps with PMS

Chamomile has pain-relieving effects, making it useful for treating premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and general pain. Its effectiveness in reducing pain and discomfort is linked to its anti-inflammatory properties.\

Chamomile is more than just a soothing herbal tea. Its wide range of medicinal properties makes it a valuable natural remedy for many health conditions. It continues to be a trusted herb in traditional and modern medicine.