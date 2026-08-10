Maha FDA Chief's remark on food and drug safety |

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has stressed the importance of maintaining strict standards when it comes to food and medicine safety. In a recent message, Mundhe said that a casual “chalta hai” attitude cannot be accepted in matters directly linked to public health and safety. He made the remark during the conversation with a popular news channel.

Mundhe, known for his strict and no-nonsense approach to administration, emphasised that food and medicines are not areas where compromises should be made. From the quality of food products to the safety and authenticity of medicines, authorities and businesses have a responsibility to ensure that consumers are not put at risk.

"Chalta Hai’ Attitude has no place in public safety"

FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe said, "Chalta Hai Attitude" will not work basically because this is playing with a lives of people and safety of people. Health of people is a prime importance and that's what I said, my job or my objective or my role is as a state food safety commissioner or drug commissioner, I have to ensure the state that, every person who is eating food has to get safe food which is as per the standards. Every person who is getting medication has to be standard medicine, neither the spurious medication or substandard medication."

The Maharashtra FDA plays a crucial role in monitoring food businesses, pharmaceutical products, drug retailers and manufacturers across the state. The department conducts inspections, collects samples and takes action against violations related to food and drug safety.

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Focus on accountability and safety

He also highlighted the importance of following rules rather than treating regulations as optional. For consumers, food and medicines are essential parts of everyday life, making quality control particularly important.

The FDA chief's statement comes amid growing awareness around food adulteration, unsafe food practices and the need for quality medicines. Consumers often rely on regulatory authorities to ensure that the products they purchase meet prescribed safety standards.