Chaitra Navratri Day 5: Who Is Maa Skandamata? Know Significance, Rituals And Colour Associated With The Goddess

Maa Skandamata | AI-Generate Image Of Maa SkandMata

Chaitra Navratri is the Hindu festival which is celebrated for nine days and it is dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Durga, including Maa ShailPutri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandmata, Maa Katyayni, Maa Kalratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Shiddhidatri. Chaitra Navratri comes in the month of Chaitra and is dedicated to Maa Skandmata. Goddess Skandmata is the mother of Skanda, who is also known as Kartikeya. Lord Kartikeya is the Hindu god of war.

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Chaitra Navratri: Skandmata

The fifth day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Skandmata. On this day, devotees should visit Goddess Skandmata temple to seek her blessings. It is believed that whoever worships the goddess gets protection from fear, suffering, and negative energy. The goddess is believed to teach devotees to remain focused and give strength to differentiate between good and evil.

Who is Goddess Skandmata?

Goddess Skandmata is the fifth form of Goddess Durga. The word "Skanda" means Kartikeya, the son of Mata Parvati and Lord Shiva, and "mata" means mother. Maa Skandamata is regarded as the mother of Lord Kartikeya (also known as Skanda or Murugan). He is also called Subramanya in many parts of the country. Goddess Skandamata possesses four hands and her vahana (vehicle) is a lion. She also holds Skand on one side of her lap.

Colour associated with Goddess Skandmata

The colour associated with the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri, which is dedicated to Goddess Skandmata, is white. White colour symbolises purity and peace.

Puja vidhi of Navratri Day 5

On this day, get up early and take a bath and wear neat and clean clothes. Visit Goddess Skandmata temple and also perform puja in your home. Clean the home and put an asan. Put the idol of Goddess Skandmata or Goddess Durga and light a diya with ghee. Offer vermillion, cardamom, cloves, betal leaves, honey, and bhog. Recite Skandmata mantra and Durga Saptashati. At last, perform Skandmata aarti and Durga mata aarti to finish the puja.