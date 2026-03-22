Chaitra Navratri Day 4: Who Is Maa Kushmanda? Know Colour, Significance, Mantra & Rituals

Chaitra Navratri | Photo Credit: FPJ

Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to the nine forms of the goddess Durga. The festival is observed in the month of Chaitra, which also marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year in many regions of India. Navratri is celebrated four times a year, with Chaitra and Shardiya Navratri being the most prominent. The fourth day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Kushmanda. This year, the fourth day of Navratri is celebrated on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chaitra Navratri Day 4: About Maa Kushmanda

Maa Kushmanda is the fourth form of Goddess Durga, who is worshipped on the fourth day of Navratri. The deity is revered as the creator of the universe (Brahmanda) with her divine smile. Kushmanda is taken from two Sanskrit words: Ku, which means little, and Ushma, which means warmth, and 'Anda' represents a celestial egg. The goddess symbolises growth and fertility.

Chaitra Navratri Day 4: Colour significance & symbol

Maa Kushmanda is depicted with eight arms, holding weapons, a rosary, and a pot of nectar, while riding a lion. She is also known as Ashtabhuja Devi. Her radiant form represents strength, positivity, and the ability to remove darkness and ignorance from life. The auspicious colour for Day 4 is often considered orange. The day symbolises energy, enthusiasm, and warmth. Devotees wear this colour while offering prayers to seek blessings of health, prosperity, and courage.

Goddess Kushmanda mantra

Kushmanda is a form of the Hindu goddess Mahadevi. A commonly chanted mantra for Maa Kushmanda is: “ॐ देवी कूष्माण्डायै नमः.”

Read Also Chaitra Navratri 2026: Why Should You Wear Grey To Worship Goddess Chandraghanta On Day 3

Maa Kushmanda: Rituals

On this day, devotees should wake up early in the morning and begin the day with a ritual bath, clean the puja space, and offer flowers, fruits, sweets, and especially malpua, which is considered dear to the goddess. Lighting a diya and chanting her mantra with devotion are important parts of the puja. Many also observe fasting and read Durga Saptashati. Chaitra Navratri Day 4 is a reminder of the divine energy that sustains the universe. Worshipping Maa Kushmanda fills life with positivity, strength, and spiritual growth.