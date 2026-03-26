Chaitra Navratri: Who Is Maa Mahagauri? Know Significance, Rituals And Auspicious Colour To Wear On Durga Ashtami

Maa Mahagauri | FPJ

Chaitra Navratri is one of the four Navratri which falls in the month of Chaitra. It is one of the major Hindu festivals which is dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The eighth day of Navratri is also known as Durga Ashtami, which is dedicated to Maa Mahagauri. This year, it is observed on Thursday, March 26. On this auspicious day, know about who Goddess Mahagauri is, rituals, mantra, what colour you should wear and much more.

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Who is Goddess Mahagauri?

Mahagauri is the eighth form of Goddess Durga who is worshipped on the eighth day (Ashtami) of Navratri. The goddess represents purity, serenity, and compassion. Mahagauri is the Sanskrit word which means 'the great fair-complexioned one.' Maha means great and Gauri means white. The goddess is depicted in pure white while riding a white bull. She is shown with four arms; in her left hand she holds a trident and in her right hand she holds a Damru (an hourglass drum). Maa Mahagauri vahana (vehicle) is a bull.

Maha Gauri | X/ @Geetashloks

Which colour to wear on Durga Ashtami?

The colour associated with day eight of Chaitra Navratri is Purple. It is a colour of spiritual wisdom and divine fulfilment, as Siddhidatri blesses devotees with all siddhis. This day also marks Rama Navami.

Legends of Maa Mahagauri

According to legend from Shiv Purana, the two demons named Shumbh and Nishumbha had gained a boon that they could not be slain by any male entity and may only be killed by a woman. At that time, Maa Parvati became Maha Kali to defeat Shumbh and Nishumbh. After defeating both the demons, she washed her body with the sacred waters of the Ganga, restoring her to a shimmering, luminous white complexion, giving her the name Mahagauri (extremely fair). The fierce form of Goddess Parvati is known as Kaushiki, while the white form of her is called Mahagauri.

Puja vidhi to perform on Durga Ashtami

On this day, devotees should wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath. Wear neat and clean clothes and clean the house, especially the puja area. Visit Maa Mahagauri temple or Durga temple and also perform puja rituals at home. Put an asan and put a white cloth on it and place the idol of Goddess Durga depicting the nine forms of the goddess. Offer bhog and a white chunari to Maha Gauri and recite the Mahagauri mantra, and story. Also recite Durga Saptashati and Maa Mahagauri aarti.