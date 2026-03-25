Chaitra Navratri: Who Is Maa Kalratri? Know Significance, Rituals, Mantra & Colour Associated With Day Seven

Maa Kalratri | mekhalajois/Instagram

Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival which is dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The festival falls four times in a year, and Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri are the most popular Navratri. Chaitra Navratri falls in the month of Chaitra. Day seven of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Kalaratri, who is considered a fierce form of Maa Parvati. The goddess is believed to protect her devotees, and whoever worships the deity becomes fearless and stays away from negativity. On this auspicious day, keep on reading to know more about this form of Goddess Parvati (Shakti), story, mantra, rituals and more.

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Who is Maa Kalaratri?

According to Markandeya Purana, Maa Kalaratri is first referenced in Devi Mahatmaya. This form of the goddess is believed to be the destroyer of all demonic entities, ghosts and spirits. Kalaratri is the taken form of two Sanskrit words: Kala means death and Ratri means night. Kalaratri is also known as Shubankari, which means auspicious in Sanskrit.

According to Saudhikagama, an ancient Tantric text from Orissa referenced in the Silpa Prakasha, the goddess is associated with the crown chakra (also known as the Sahasrara chakra), who is said to yield the devotees siddhis (supernatural skills). The colour of the deity’s body is completely black like dense darkness. She carries an iron fork in her left hand and a Khadga (dagger), and her vahana (vehicle) is a donkey.

Colour associated with day 7 of Chaitra Navratri: Maa Kalaratri

The colour associated with the seventh day of Chaitra Navratri, which is the day of Maa Kalaratri, is royal blue. The colour reflects the intense, transformative energy of Maa Kalaratri. It also reflects her intense power, elegance and protective nature.

Maa Kalaratri mantra and rituals

Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear neat and clean clothes. Visit the Goddess Kalaratri temple and also perform the puja in your house too. Recite Durga Saptashati, recite Maa Kalaratri mantra. On this day, devotees should chant, "ॐ ऐं ह्रीं क्लीं कालरात्र्यै नमः" or "या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ कालरात्रि रूपेण संस्थिता" mantra. End your puja by performing Goddess Kalaratri mantra.