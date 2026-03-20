Chaitra Navratri: Who Is Maa Brahmacharini? All About Goddess Durga’s Second Form

Chaitra Navratri Day 2 | FPJ

Chaitra Navratri is one of the auspicious festivals which falls in the Hindu month of Chaitra. This holy festival, which is dedicated to Goddess Durga, is underway. This year, the celebration of the nine-day festival began on March 19 and it will conclude on Friday, March 27. On the second day of Navratri, the second form of Goddess Durga, Brahmacharini, is worshipped. The goddess symbolises devotion, penance and wisdom. On the second day of Navratri, let's know about Goddess Brahmacharini, significance, puja vidhi and much more.

About Goddess Brahmacharini

Goddess Brahmacharini is also known as Mahadevi, who is believed to be the incarnation of Goddess Parvati (Shakti), who devoted herself to Lord Shiva. She undertook extreme penance to win the love of Lord Shiva. Each form of Goddess Durga or Parvati symbolises something, just like Maa Shailputri. Shaila means mountains and Putri means daughter, hence daughter of mountains, who is worshipped on the first day of Navratri.

Maa Brahmacharini | File image

Legends of Goddess Brahmacharini

Goddess Brahmacharini is depicted as a serene form who is draped in a white saree. She holds a Rudraksha rosary (mala) in her right hand and a water pot (kamandalu) in her left hand. According to legends, Goddess Sati, who chose Lord Shiva as her consort, takes a rebirth as Parvati, daughter of the Himalayas, and under the guidance of sage Narada, she undergoes a transformation and performs extreme penance for thousands of years without water and food. Her devotion and discipline towards Lord Shiva symbolise pure love and dedication.

How to worship Goddess Brahmacharini?

Goddess Brahmacharini, the second form of Maa Durga, is worshipped on Day 2 of Navratri. On this day, devotees should visit the temple after taking a bath and also perform puja in their home. Begin puja by offering flowers, kumkum, sandalwood and fruits. Light a diya and incense sticks, and meditate on her peaceful form holding a rosary and kamandal (waterpot) . Offer sugar or fruits as bhog. Chant the mantra “Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah” with devotion. Seek blessings for strength, patience and spiritual growth. Maintain purity and calmness during the ritual for positive energy and inner peace.