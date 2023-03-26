 Chaitra Navratri Day 5: Seek Skandamata's blessings today; holy chants and colour of the day
Chaitra Navratri Day 5: Seek Skandamata's blessings today; holy chants and colour of the day

Skandamata derives her name over her motherhood. Her son Skanda is also known as Kartiykeya and Murugan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 09:43 AM IST
article-image

Today, on the fifth day of ongoing Chaitra Navratri, goddess Skandamata is worshipped.

Colour of the day: Green

Goddess Skandamata rides on a lion and she possesses four hands. In one hand she holds the infant form of her son, Lord Skanda, and another is in Abhaymudra, which dispels all fears. In her two other hands she holds lotus flowers.

Skandamata derives her name over her motherhood. Thus, the fifth form of Durga mata is prayed for happy marital life. Her son Skanda is also known as Kartiykeya and Murugan.

Devotees begin their day with worshipping the goddess, who stands for optimism, good health, positivity and happiness. Some devotees install the idol of Durga or Skandamata and offer her yellow flowers, tulsi leaves, Gangajal, kumkum and ghee.

Holy chants

Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah

Ya Devi Sarva Bhutesu "Ma Skandamata" Rupena Samasthitha, Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

article-image

