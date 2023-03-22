 Chaitra Navratri Day 1: Seek Maa Shailaputri's blessings today; holy chants and colour of the day
She signifies purity and calmness, hence is associated with the colour "White."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
Maa Shailaputri | File

On the first day of Chaitra Navratri, devotees of Maa Durga worship Maa Shailaputri, a form of goddess Parvati and a reincarnation of Sati. The initial day that marks the praying the goddess in the form of Maa Shailaputri sees devotees dressed in a calm and pure white colour clothing.

Story and significance

It when goddess Sati self-immolated herself, Parvati devi took re-birth as Lord Himalaya's daughter - Maa Shailaputri (also known as Hemavati).

If you closely observe and meditate over her, Maa Shailaputri carries Trishul in the right hand and a lotus flower in the left hand, while mounting on a bull.

Some holy chants

Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu "Maa Shailaputri" Rupena Samsthita, Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

