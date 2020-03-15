Celebrating cerebral palsy with pop prints

Ashly Noronha is a young and sprightly designer who coyly tells us, “My mother still thinks I’m 12 years old and totally dismisses it when I tell her that I'm twenty-nine,” when we ask him his age.

A hearty laugh later, the bright and bubbly boy from Dahisar, a far flung suburb of Mumbai, gets candid as we sit down to talk about his clothing line, Ash – The Unlabel.

But before we get into the nitty-gritty of his designs, you must know Ashly was born with a mild form of Cerebral Palsy. And even though it might restrict him in certain ways, his enthusiasm and talent outdo that of many famous names in the Indian fashion industry.

Here’s what this affable young man has to reveal about his menswear label…

What background and training do you have in fashion design?

I hold a Design degree from the France based fashion school, Mod’Art International. I have closely worked alongside brands like Vesmi (Dubai), Nidhi Munim (Mumbai) and TheMissyCo. (Mumbai). I have also showcased my spring summer collection at the Olive Bar & Kitchen in 2018.

When and how did you decide to get into designing men's wear?

Where I come from, options for men’s wear have always been very limited. It all started with me wanting to counter opinions on the subject that not much can be done for everyday menswear. While preparing for my final year collection at the French fashion school - Mod’Art in Mumbai, I introspected on my own style and realised that I often crave a sense of drama when it comes to design aesthetics. This epiphany lead me on a crazy journey towards designing men's wear and eventually became part of my label's mission.