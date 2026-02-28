Celebrated Drummer Billy Kilson Reflects on Rhythm, Humility & Playing in the Land That Inspired His Heroes

Photographs: Courtesy Billy Kilson

Four-time Grammy-nominated drummer Billy Kilson, celebrated for his improvisational flair, impeccable timing and electrifying stage presence, recently made his debut at the NCPA.

Known for his vibrant original music that blends upbeat energy with equal parts swing and groove, Kilson brought a dynamic new sound to the NCPA stage. He was joined by Grammy award winning pianist Geoffrey Keezer and acclaimed double bassist Essiet Okon.

Delighted to be in the city, he remarked, "I am truly happy to finally make it here. I have heard of India through my musician friends. I heard how Indian music inspired John Coltrane. (Ahmed) Jamal had told me over 40 years ago to visit this country, but the opportunity never came, however, finally I have finally made it. India is a great place to play. I believe this culture also inspired George Harrison. I am also aware of hearing peripherally from other musicians how fascinating Indian culture is. It has always been of an interest to visit such an artistic and historic country."

At the concert the three world class musicians played music from their new album The Kicker, besides tributes to jazz greats like Ahmed Jamal, Herbie Hancock, Keith Jarrett and others to a packed audience.

"It's so much fun to be back together with (Geoffrey) Keezer and (Essiet) Okon. Each brings their own musicianship to the trio," he notes. "Our setlist is a throwback to the traditional jazz performers of the 50s and 60s with a splash of the 2000s. Hopefully the traditional jazz lovers will find our skill and presentation intentional and memorable."

Kilson's musical foundation was shaped early on at Boston’s Berklee College of Music, where he trained under the legendary Alan Dawson. "When I arrived at Berklee, I was on an immediate quest to seek out Alan Dawson. Dawson was my teacher who taught me the drums and the one thing I learnt from him is to serve the music," recalls Kilson, while stating that he used to play the piano for some time until the switch happened. "That was the closest to playing another instrument. But at a very young age I heard James Brown’s song I Got The Feelin, and from that moment I was hooked. That changed my whole future, and it took me into a new direction."

Kilson also mentions that pianist Walter Davis Jr. inspired him a lot early in his career.

This experience of music set the course for his emergence as a drummer of exceptional range and authority. His early tours with artists such as Donald Byrd, Ahmad Jamal, and Dianne Reeves quickly placed him in the company of leading jazz voices.

He later became a defining force in the Dave Holland Quintet, where his rhythmic instincts and mastery of complex meters helped craft the group’s signature sound, earning him Grammy recognition and widespread critical praise. His versatility led him to collaborate with artists across genres, from Chris Botti and Sting to renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma, yet he says his strongest creative pull has always been to shape his own music by focusing on the rhythmic and melodic sense.

"There is a common denominator across genres. The bass sets the time, feel and the melody defines the pulse. This is not only the simple tools I use but there are the existential tools I teach to all of my Berklee students."

Kilson’s original work blends the funk, fusion and swing influences of his youth, marked by a rhythm-forward energy and an unmistakable groove. “I also fuse in a bit of traditional jazz to contemporary jazz and funk to even fusion," he chips in.

Arriving in India after releasing their album ‘The Kicker’ last May, the trio last jammed at the studio and then got together to head for the concert to Mumbai. The seven-track album was recorded at the famed Van Gelder Studio in New Jersey, a venue that has seen some big jazz names record their music. "What we played at the show was more of a live version of the album, with a few cover songs thrown in of artists close to us and their approach to jazz standards. The Kicker pays homage to great jazz trios like Ahmad Jamal, Herbie Hancock, and Keith Jarrett."

While Kilson has worked with the greats of jazz music. When asked if he had any particular artists that he could collaborate with, he is quick to respond saying, "Sadly those musicians have passed away. But on the other side I’d love to play with John Coltrane, Miles, and Jimi Hendrix, James Brown and Count Basie."

While he claims his drumming has evolved over the years, both technically and creatively, he puts it more jest fully when he says, "I'd say it's more savvy, intellectually sound."

As a trio, Kilson has worked in the past with both Keezer and Okon. "The trio is bare bones. Not like other bands where the rhythm section (the trio) supports the soloist. The individuals of the trio share compositional duties. Each member has to humbly juggle leading and following. Just like a string quartet," says the American drummer.

As an educator and drummer, Kilson's advice for young drummers trying to find their own voice today, is to focus on fundamentals, timing and beat and being humble and patient. "The biggest problem people think of drummers is that although we play a pitched instrument, we're musicians also."

Kilson hopes to visit India again and soak in its culture and music. "We're here for just one day, and it's difficult to really see anything, but we do hope to come again soon," signs off the 63-year-old beat master.